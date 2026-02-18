At least we don't have to deal with Mick Cronin, who went viral again last night
No matter how bad your morning is — and it’s certainly a bleak one around here in the wake of Kentucky Basketball and Baseball losses — at least you’re not Mick Cronin.
UCLA’s head coach is in the headlines again after his team’s 82-59 loss at Michigan State for not one, but two viral moments. With 4:26 to go and the Bruins trailing 77-50, UCLA center Steven Jamerson II fouled Carson Cooper from behind on a dunk attempt. It was a Flagrant 1 foul, meaning Cooper didn’t have to leave the game, but Cronin made sure he did anyway, sending him to the locker room.
“You know, true toughness is how you compete and how you go to work every day. Steve’s a good kid. He made a bad decision,” Cronin said after the game. “But if you want to be a tough guy, you need to do it during the game, for a blockout, for a rebound.
“So, I was thoroughly disappointed; the guy was defenseless in the air. I know Steve was trying to block the shot, but the game’s a 25-point game. You don’t do that.”
“I guess he upgraded that flagrant to a flagrant 2,” Tom Izzo joked. “That’s the first time I’ve seen a coach do it, but that sounds like Mick.”
Regardless of what you think about that moment, we can all agree that what Cronin did after the game was unequivocally rude. A reporter asked him about the Michigan State student section chanting the name of Xavier Booker, who played for the Spartans before transferring to UCLA. Booker finished the game with two points, two rebounds, and two blocks.
“I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section,” Cronin said. “I would like to give you a kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked. You really think I care about the other team’s student section?”
When the reporter tried to explain the question, Cronin doubled down, accusing him of “raising [his] voice at [him].”
“Yeah, you are,” Cronin said. “Come on, dude. Everybody is standing here listening to you. Everybody. This is on camera. They can hear you. I answered the question. I can give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student section. I coach UCLA. I don’t care about Michigan State’s student section. Who cares?”
Last night was UCLA’s second straight 20-plus point loss. The Bruins are on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Is Cronin trying to get fired? His buyout is currently $22.5 million and goes down on April 1. Or, is he just that big of a jerk?
Either way, just be glad he’s not your coach this morning.
