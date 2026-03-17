Midwest Region: Kentucky's bracket is filled with top-20 teams

Welcome to March Madness, Big Blue Nation. For the second time under Mark Pope, Kentucky will be playing in the Big Dance and will be doing it in the Midwest pod once again. A potential run to the program’s 18th Final Four starts now.

Everyone’s favorite postseason starts this week. KSR is taking a closer look at UK’s region to see who is in it and what the outlook is for the Wildcats entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The bracket

1. Michigan (31-3) vs 16. UMBC(24-8)/Howard (23-10)

8. Georgia (22-10) vs. 9. Saint Louis (28-5)

5. Texas Tech (22-10) vs. 12. Akron (29-5)

4. Alabama (23-9) vs. 13. Hofstra (24-10)

6. Tennessee (22-11) vs. 11. Miami, Ohio (31-1)/SMU (20-13)

3. Virginia (29-5) vs. 14. Wright State (23-11)

7. Kentucky (21-13) vs. 10. Santa Clara (26-8)

2. Iowa State (27-7) vs. 15. Tennessee State (23-9)

The schedule

Tuesday

Time (ET) Game TV 6:40 p.m. (16) UMBC vs. (16) Howard TruTV

Wednesday

Time (ET) Game TV 9:15 p.m. (11) SMU vs. (11) Miami, Ohio TruTV

Thursday

Time (ET) Game TV 7:10 p.m. (16) UMBC/Howard vs. (1) Michigan CBS 9:45 p.m. (9) Saint Louis vs. (8) Georgia CBS

Friday

Time (ET) Game TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Santa Clara vs. (7) Kentucky CBS 12:40 p.m. (12) Akron vs. (5) Texas Tech CBS 1:50 p.m. (14) Wright State vs. (3) Virginia TBS 2:50 p.m. (15) Tennessee State vs. (2) Iowa State CBS 3:15 p.m. (13) Hofstra vs. (4) Alabama TruTV 4:25 p.m. (11) Miami, Ohio/SMU vs. (6) Tennessee TBS

Efficiency rankings

Using the pre-tournament numbers at KenPom, here is how the region ranks overall via adjusted efficiency.

Team Overall Offense Defense Michigan (1) 3 8 1 Iowa State (2) 6 21 4 Virginia (3) 13 27 16 Tennessee (6) 16 37 15 Alabama (4) 18 3 67 Texas Tech (5) 20 12 33 Kentucky (7) 28 39 27 Georgia (8) 32 16 80 Santa Clara (10) 35 23 82 Saint Louis (9) 41 51 42 SMU (11) 42 26 91 Akron (12) 64 54 113 Hofstra (13) 87 89 95 Miami, Ohio (11) 93 70 156 Wright State (14) 140 117 193 UMBC (16) 185 183 192 Tennessee State (15) 187 173 212 Howard (16) 207 283 117

Team capsules

1. Michigan

Dusty May has Michigan back on the one line in his second season. The Big Ten regular season champions crushed Auburn, Gonzaga, and Villanova during non-conference. That dominance did not stop in the Big Ten. The Wolverines swept Michigan State and had a pair of 10-game winning streaks during the season. Almost everyone will struggle to match up with the three transfer additions in the frontcourt. Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson (Illinois), and Aday Mara (UCLA) all shined for this team throughout the year but the team’s best three-point shooter (LJ Cason) is out for the tournament due to a knee injury. Turnovers (No. 179 in offensive turnover percentage, No. 254 in defensive turnover percentage) have been a weakness but this has been a top-three team in college basketball all season long. Perhaps no team has a higher floor. That could make the Wolverines very upset proof in this tournament.

2. Iowa State

T.J. Otzelberger is now year five in Ames. This is the third consecutive season where Iowa State has been a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. The Cyclones have a fourth top-10 defense under Otzelberger thanks mostly to turnover creation (No. 4 nationally in turnover percentage) and guarding without fouling. The Cyclones do a good job protecting the paint and running you off the three-point line. Teams can forced to beat them on a heavy mid-range shot diet. Tamin Lipsey might be the best defensive guard in college basketball. The offense is buoyed by sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic (49.6% shooter on 7.5 attempts per game) and four-man Joshua Jefferson (16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists on .470/.345/.700 shootings splits). Iowa State is bad at the charity stripe (67.2%) and that can lead to some struggles when the threes are not falling. This team has won 10 games by 30-plus points or more but is also 5-5 this season versus teams in KenPom ranked between 20-45 on top of a 6-5 mark over the last 11 games. When this team is on, they can beat anyone. When they are not on, Iowa State could lose to anyone in the Round of 32 on. Otzelberger is 5-6 in this tournament and has lost to a lower seeded team four years in a row.

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger watchers his team play the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

3. Virginia

Former UMBC and Utah State head coach Ryan Odom took over the program he beat as a No. 16 seed and led them to 29 wins in year one. The Hoos were the second-best team in the ACC all season and are led by true freshman Thijs De Ridder. This Belgium native led the team in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (6.2). Former Kentucky big Ugonna Onyenso is one of the best bench players in college basketball and is a major reason why this team ranks No. 2 nationally in two-point field goal percentage (44.7%) and No. 7 nationally in block rate (17.5%). His 2.8 blocks per game rank second nationally. This team hits the glass hard on offense (No. 10 nationally in offensive rebound percentage) but lives and dies with three-point shot. If Virginia goes cold, they can be in trouble. The Hoos still play at a very methodical pace and attempt to control games with two-point defense, pace, and three-point shooting. UVA’s best weapons are in the frontcourt. A team that can take advantage of the guard matchup could give this ACC squad some problems, but you have to make jumpers to beat this team.

4. Alabama

Nate Oats has Alabama back in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season. The Tide are a No. 4 seed or higher for the fourth consecutive season. This program has advanced to the second weekend each of those years. Bama’s style of play seems to make them upset proof. This team plays with crazy pace and will shoot more threes than anyone. With two standout guards, Bama has the recipe to be a problem in this tournament, but Aden Holloway’s status is up in the air. Defense is a massive problem that has showed up against top-15 teams all season. The Tide are safe bet to get out of the first weekend. This team’s ceiling does not appear to be very high because of the defensive issues.

5. Texas Tech

Grant McCasland has the Red Raiders back in the tournament but All-American JT Toppin is unavailable. Starting guard Christian Anderson suffered a groin injury in the Big 12 Tournament. Texas Tech says he’s playing but how healthy he will be is up for debate. This is not a team trending in the right direction in March. The Red Raiders lost three consecutive games to end the season, only have one two rotation players taller than 6-6, and don’t have a rebounding strength without Toppin. This is one of the best shooting teams in the field (No. 3 nationally in three-point field goal percentage). The injury situation in Lubbock looms large. Texas Tech’s perimeter shooting makes them dangerous but this team could lose to anyone.

6. Tennessee

Rick Barnes is 33-29 in the NCAA Tournament and is looking for his first Final Four appearance since 2003. The 71-year-old has Tennessee in the Big Dance for the eighth time. This is the lowest seed for the Vols in Barnes’ tenure. Tennessee is once again very strong on the defensive end and one of the best offensive rebounding teams in college basketball. Ja’Kobi GIllespie and Nate Ament can both go for 30-plus points in any game. Scoring depth is a concern, but this is a team that can guard and dominate on the glass. The Vols could be dangerous in this tournament because of their scoring star power. This program is still looking for its first Final Four appearance.

7. Kentucky

Kentucky is back in the Big Dance but this was a disappointing second season for Mark Pope’s program. The Wildcats will try to change that in the tournament. The team who spent more money than anyone else on a roster in the offseason have dealt with massive injury problems and are 0-5 with two blowout losses against teams on the top three seed lines. This is a team that can compete with just about anyone but there have been some bad lows. However, Kentucky has been balanced with good offensive and defensive moments. There is path to making some noise if they can stack some good performances together, but that has not been a strength for this team in 2026.

8. Georgia

Mike White is making his sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and second consecutive trip with Georgia. This is a program that has only done back-to-back trips to the Big Dance twice before. White has leaned into pace and three-point volume in 2026. UGA will play fast but there have been defensive problems. This is one of the worst defensive rebounding teams in college basketball. This is very much a style makes fights team. If you get into a track meet with this bunch, you could be in trouble. The Dawgs have guys who can create shots and athletic bigs who can create some mismatch problems in the paint.

9. Saint Louis

Josh Schertz has been an ascending head coach and will finally make his NCAA Tournament debut in 2026. The Billikens are back in the Big Dance for the first time since 2019. Schertz is known as one of the best offensive coaches in college basketball. Saint Louis plays with pace, ranks top-five nationally in effective field goal percentage, and might be the best three-point shooting team in the field. Unfortunately, turnovers (sub-200 in turnover percentage) have been an issue but the Billikens do have some intriguing defensive metrics. This could be a dangerous Round of 32 opponent for No. 1 seed Michigan if they can get by Georgia.

10. Santa Clara

Herb Sendek is back in the NCAA Tournament for a ninth time. Santa Clara is in the Big Dance for the first time since 1996. The Broncos were part of a three-bid West Coast Conference this season. Sendek’s team plays with pace, shoots a ton of threes, will press, and force turnovers. The former Kentucky assistant is using a style that was around in Lexington in the early 1990s. Santa Clara ranks top-20 in offensive rebound percentage but has had problems on defense when turnovers are not forced. This is a dangerous opponent with real positional size and a style that can create chaos and attack mismatches on offense.

11. Miami (Ohio)

What has turned into America’s team in college basketball will begin this tournament in Dayton after starting the year 31-0. The RedHawks shoot a ton of threes, are very efficient from two, don’t go after offensive rebounds, and have some real weaknesses on defense. Yet another styles make fights team. If you want to get into a shooting competition, Miami (Ohio) will give you problems. However, we have not seen this team against top-50 competition. Will their lack of athleticism get exposed in this tournament?

11. SMU

SMU has three excellent guards but this team fell off a cliff when BJ Edwards missed the last five games. The Mustangs are saying that the senior will be back for the NCAA Tournament. If Edwards is back, this is a team that could make a second weekend due to the guard star power. Edwards, Jaron Pierre, and Boopie Miller are all shooting over 37 percent from three. However, this defense is not good at anything. This team will play in shootouts.

12. Akron

Former Illinois head coach John Groce is now in year nine at Akron and has led this program four NCAA Tournament appearances. A fifth probably arrives if not for the COVD-19 pandemic. The Zips play pace and space basketball with sharpshooting, efficiency from two, and good offensive rebound metrics. Akron only lost to one non-NCAA Tournament team all season and is riding a 10-game winning streak. The defense is a question mark for their undersized lineup.

13. Hofstra

The CAA champs are a balanced team who play at a very slow tempo. That will create quite the matchup with Alabama. The Pride can shoot the three and protect the paint very well. Hofstra has a 7-footer in the rotation and overall good positional size. Speedy Claxton‘s team beat Pittsburgh and Syracuse this season while playing UCF close.

14. Wright State

The Horizon League champs are back in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last nine years. Head coach Clint Sargent is making his Big Dance debut in year two with a team that with a well-rounded offense but a defense with some very bad metrics.

15. Tennessee State

Former Duke guard Nolan Smith has Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament in his first season. This is the first time this program has made the Big Dance since 1994. The Tigers play with pace and try to attack the rim. This is not an offense that relies on the three-point shot. Meanwhile, this team forces a lot of live ball turnovers and is at their best when playing in transition. This playing style doesn’t exactly align well against teams with more size and athleticism.

16. UMBC

The Retrievers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since knocking off No. 1 seed Virginia as a No. 16 seed back in 2018. Can UMBC find the magic again? Ryan Odom is no longer in Baltimore County, but the America East champions are well-rounded on offense and rank top-40 in defensive rebound percentage and are very good at guarding without fouling. This team has won 12 games in a row and will look to continue that winning streak in Dayton.

16. Howard

Head coach Kenny Blakeney has Howard in the postseason for the third time in four years. The Bison do not have a starter over 6-7, don’t shoot a ton of threes, and have ball security issues (No. 343 in turnover percentage). Defense is the strength for this team. Howard can force turnovers and is at its best playing off stops.

Odds

How do the oddsmakers see this region shaking out? BetMGM has Michigan as a heavy favorite. Kentucky is a significant underdog to win the region.