KSR Football Recruiting
Miguel Wilson is locked in with Kentucky five months out from NSD
Kentucky is building a top-25 high school recruiting class with some legitimate top-20 upside in the 2027 cycle. The Cats have added 25 commits to the class before the start of training camp. One of those commits went on record to officially end his recruitment this week.
Mobile (Ala.) Vigor defensive back Miguel Wilson put an end to his recruitment on Tuesday.
“After many conversations with my family, coaches, and lots of prayer, I’ve decided to officially shut down my recruitment and continue my academic and football career at the University of Kentucky,” Wilson’s graphic said.
The three-star recruit committed to Kentucky during a multi-day unofficial visit to campus in April a week before the spring game. Mississippi State and Colorado were other schools involved in that recruitment. Wilson recorded 56 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles as a junior. This defensive back is projected to play nickel at Kentucky thanks to his ability to blitz, take on blockers, fit the run, and overall potential as a tackler.
Miguel Wilson is locked in with the Wildcats.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 200)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 52 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 203 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-3, 295)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 225 overall)
|Sean Fox
|LB/EDGE (6-5, 220)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 255 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (5-11, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 297 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 303 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 481 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 502 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 506 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 524 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-10, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 530 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 544 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|LB/EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|3-star (No. 623 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 690 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 697 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|iOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 741 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 853 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 883 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-3, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 948 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 958 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 967 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,057 overall)