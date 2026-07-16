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KSR Football Recruiting

Miguel Wilson is locked in with Kentucky five months out from NSD

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
7h
Miguel Wilson
(Photo courtesy of UK Athletics.)

Kentucky is building a top-25 high school recruiting class with some legitimate top-20 upside in the 2027 cycle. The Cats have added 25 commits to the class before the start of training camp. One of those commits went on record to officially end his recruitment this week.

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor defensive back Miguel Wilson put an end to his recruitment on Tuesday.

“After many conversations with my family, coaches, and lots of prayer, I’ve decided to officially shut down my recruitment and continue my academic and football career at the University of Kentucky,” Wilson’s graphic said.

The three-star recruit committed to Kentucky during a multi-day unofficial visit to campus in April a week before the spring game. Mississippi State and Colorado were other schools involved in that recruitment. Wilson recorded 56 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles as a junior. This defensive back is projected to play nickel at Kentucky thanks to his ability to blitz, take on blockers, fit the run, and overall potential as a tackler.

Miguel Wilson is locked in with the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 200)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 52 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 203 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-3, 295)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 225 overall)
Sean FoxLB/EDGE (6-5, 220)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 255 overall)
Tristin HughesS (5-11, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 297 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 303 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 408 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 502 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 506 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 524 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-10, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 530 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 544 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.LB/EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson3-star (No. 623 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 690 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 697 overall)
Reed GerkeniOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 741 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 762 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 853 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 883 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-3, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 948 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 958 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 967 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,057 overall)

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Curated by editors

2026-07-16
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