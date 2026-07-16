Miguel Wilson is locked in with Kentucky five months out from NSD

Kentucky is building a top-25 high school recruiting class with some legitimate top-20 upside in the 2027 cycle. The Cats have added 25 commits to the class before the start of training camp. One of those commits went on record to officially end his recruitment this week.

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor defensive back Miguel Wilson put an end to his recruitment on Tuesday.

“After many conversations with my family, coaches, and lots of prayer, I’ve decided to officially shut down my recruitment and continue my academic and football career at the University of Kentucky,” Wilson’s graphic said.

The three-star recruit committed to Kentucky during a multi-day unofficial visit to campus in April a week before the spring game. Mississippi State and Colorado were other schools involved in that recruitment. Wilson recorded 56 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles as a junior. This defensive back is projected to play nickel at Kentucky thanks to his ability to blitz, take on blockers, fit the run, and overall potential as a tackler.

Miguel Wilson is locked in with the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class