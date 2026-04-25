2026 No. 2-Ranked PF Miikka Muurinen Sets Commitment Date

Miikka Muurinen is closing in on a college decision. The No. 2-ranked power forward in the 2026 class is set to announce his commitment on Monday at 10 a.m. ET, Muurinen posted on Saturday.

Muurinen, a 6-foot-10, 200-pound power forward, played the 2025-26 season overseas with Partizan in Serbia. Schools involved include Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, BYU, Illinois, and NC State.

Muurinen is ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 2 power forward and No. 15 overall in the 2026 class. He is a four-star by Rivals, and he is a five-star by 247Sports and ESPN.