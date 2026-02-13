Mike Sanford Blames Drug Testing Players for Failures at Western Kentucky

Mike Sanford did not make many friends during his brief time in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Nearly a decade after his failed tenure as the head coach of the Hilltoppers, he is not bonding any bridges, so to speak.

The Hill that Jack Harbaugh built has been ground zero for many successful football coaches. Tyson Helton has been to seven straight bowl games while averaging eight wins a year. Willie Taggart parlayed his position at his alma mater to head coaching gigs at Oregon and Florida State. Jeff Brohm has coached in Big Ten and ACC Championship Games after winning a couple of C-USA Titles at Western Kentucky.

The one outlier is Mike Sanford. He only lasted two seasons as Brohm’s successor at WKU and was fired after a 3-9 season in 2018. He believes he was set up for failure after a bad first impression.

“I had just coached at Stanford, Notre Dame, and a few years before at Yale. High academic. Big words,” Sanford said on the Denver sports radio airwaves. “I get in front of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and I had a 10/10 press conference, had I been the head coach at Notre Dame, Stanford, or Yale.”

Sanford then preceded to insult the fine folks of Western Kentucky, and even tried out his best Kentucky accent.

“I look out and see a bunch of native Kentucky, right there on the border of the Daniel Boone National Forest, and I saw them say, ‘Who in the hell is this guy?’ I knew right then that this wasn’t going to go well.”

Somebody with a map might point out that WKU’s campus is a 2-hour drive from Daniel Boone National Forest.

Western Kentucky Players Smoked Weed *GASP!*

Sanford came from the world of football academia. When he accepted a job in C-USA, he was shocked that he was not coaching Ivy Leaguers.

“I had just come from the perfect utopian culture,” said Sanford. “I meet my team. The team I inherited was built by Bobby Petrino and Jeff Brohm, very noted renegade programs. As long as they can run and play ball, who cares how they act? I come from, build the program, build the culture, high standards, big-time academics, all the things you want to do.”

You only get one first impression. It did not go well for Sanford and the WKU football players.

“I swear to God, I look out and there’s a smoke cloud from my team that just came in from their cars. I proceed to dap it up with every single one of my players, give them a hug. ‘You just got done smoking that tree. You just got done smoking that tree. You just got done smoking that tree.’ Once again, had all my stuff prepped, big-word guy.”

He told his players, “We’re going to do a drug test. First drug test, I just wanted to get a baseline, no punishment; 67 drug test positives, and I lost the team.”

So @AltitudeSR decided to delete the video about Mike Sanford throwing shade at WKU after lots of backlash, but here it is.



Imagine being one of the biggest failures in FBS coaching history and then blaming it on players. Absolute clown show 🤡 pic.twitter.com/WCjJzztlMQ — Barstool Western (@BarstoolWestern) February 12, 2026

Wow. Can you believe it? College football players smoke weed in the offseason?!?! Stunning.

Sanford wasn’t just naive to what he was walking into at Western Kentucky. That arrogance he shares on Denver sports radio is the same arrogance he communicated to his players. I admittedly am biased in this situation because my brother was a walk-on who earned a scholarship before Sanford’s arrival. Then Sanford tried to pull the plug, and my family had to fight to get his final year of football paid in full. That’s another great way to build culture in the locker room.

Am I bitter? Not at all. You know who might be? The guy who failed as an offensive coordinator at three other schools before he was relegated to sports talk radio.