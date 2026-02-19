Former Kentucky assistant Mike Stoops joins Pete Golding's first Ole Miss staff
A former Kentucky assistant coach has found a new job. This one will be in the SEC but the role is currently unknown.
After a four-year stint at Kentucky, Mike Stoops is staying in college football at age 64. OM Spirt senior writer Zach Berry is reporting that the former Arizona head coach is joining the Ole Miss football program. His job title is currently unknown.
Mark Stoops hired his brother following the 2021 season to replace Jon Sumrall as inside linebackers coach. This came after Mark worked for his older brother for six seasons at Arizona from 2004-09. Mike Stoops had two stints as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 1999-03 and 2012-18 under his other brother Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley. The latter decide to dismiss Stoops during the 2018 season. Mike Stoops then moved to Alabama where he served as a defensive analyst for two seasons before becoming the Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator in 2021. Pete Golding was the defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa during Mike Stoops’ time with Nick Saban program. Now the two defensive coaches will reunite in Oxford after Golding was named the replacement for Lane Kiffin.
Odds are high that Mike Stoops will work in an analyst role this season. He will be a joining staff where former Kentucky wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington now works. Kentucky and Ole Miss do not play in 2026. UK will travel to Oxford in 2027 before the Rebels make a return trip to Lexington in 2029.
Where former Kentucky coaches landed this offseason
|Coach
|Position at Kentucky
|New Organization
|New Position
|Bush Hamdan
|Offensive Coordinator
|Miami Dolphins
|Quarterbacks
|Brad White
|Defensive Coordinator
|Florida
|Defensive Coordinator
|Chris Collins
|Defensive Backs
|Florida
|Safeties
|L’Damian Washington
|Wide Receivers
|Ole Miss
|Wide Receivers
|Eric Wolford
|Offensive Line
|LSU
|Offensive Line
|Derek Shay
|Tight Ends
|Texas A&M
|Tight Ends
|Mike Hartline
|Offensive Quality Control
|South Florida
|Quarterbacks
|Chase Heuke
|Director of Recruiting
|Louisville
|Director of Recruiting
|Brad Lambert
|Defensive Analyst
|Marshall
|Defensive Coordinator
|Jay Boulware
|Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs
|West Virginia
|Running Backs
|Kevin Barbay
|Offensive Analyst
|Tulsa
|Offensive Coordinator
|Dean Hood
|Director of Player Development
|Marshall
|Safeties
|Nate Fuqua
|Defensive Analyst/Outside Linebackers
|Tulane
|Co-Defensive Coordinator/Bandits
|Mike Stoops
|Inside Linebackers
|Ole Miss
|TBA
