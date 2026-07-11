Mikhail McLean leads The Bahamas to Second Round of 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

The Bahamas have advanced to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers, thanks in part to Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean.

Named head coach of The Bahamas Senior Men’s National Team in June, McLean took a quick break from summer workouts in Lexington to return to his home country to compete against Jamaica on July 3 and Puerto Rico on July 6, with both games in Nassau.

Coaching a roster that includes NBA players such as Buddy Hield, VJ Edgecombe and Eric Gordon, The Bahamas earned a statement 123-74 victory in game one to all but solidify a spot in the second round, thanks to the overwhelming point differential. A second win against Puerto Rico would have guaranteed advancement by finishing right behind Canada (6-0) in Group B with three wins, but a 115-92 loss left it somewhat to chance. McLean’s team would still finish second overall, with the top three in the group advancing.

From here, The Bahamas (2-4) advance to second-round Group F with Canada (6-0), Uruguay (5-1), Argentina (5-1), Puerto Rico (2-4) and Panama (2-4). They will play six home-and-away games in three additional windows from August 24-September 1, November 23-December 1 and February 22-March 2 — the latter in 2027.

To qualify for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar, The Bahamas must finish in the top three in Group E or emerge as the best fourth-place team across Groups E and F, the former including Brazil (6-0), USA (5-1), Dominican Republic (4-2), Mexico (3-3), Colombia (3-3) and Chile (2-4).

“I always wanted to play for the (Bahamian) Senior National Team, but I had a lot of injuries throughout my college career,” McLean said on KSR back in June. “So once I got into coaching, right away I was like, ‘Okay, I might not get to play for the Senior Team — but for sure want to coach.’ So I probably waited about six years into my coaching career to kind of continue to grow and develop.”

He started with The Bahamas National Team in 2021 and, as an assistant, helped his home country make history by coming one game shy of qualifying for the Olympics. Now, he controls his destiny as head coach for the World Cup in 2027 while also eyeing a spot at the 2028 Olympics.

McLean got the job done in the first round — but the job is far from finished with round two ahead and what’s to potentially follow.

Until then, nicely done, Coach.