Mikhail McLean scouts top-10 recruits after run with The Bahamas

Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean did not join the Wildcats in Las Vegas for the team-bonding trip that included Kenny Chesney, Top Golf and Summer League. Mark Pope and his staff had things covered in Sin City, even with recruiting in full swing with the final Nike EYBL session before Peach Jam taking place in the area.

It helps when you have your players scouting future Wildcats, too.

Where was McLean? Well, we already knew he was in Nassau before leading The Bahamas to the second round of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, head coach of his home country with talent such as Buddy Hield, VJ Edgecombe and Eric Gordon lining the roster. They advanced following a statement 123-74 victory over Jamaica, with six home-and-away games between August and March to determine whether they will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar from August 27 to September 12, 2027.

From there, though, McLean made his way to Richmond, Virginia, to recruit some of the nation’s best at Puma Pro 16 — including one of Kentucky’s top point guard targets in 2027.

Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean is among the long list of coaches in attendance to watch coveted point guard prospect Reece Alston here at the Puma Pro16 live period event in Richmond, Virginia. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) July 11, 2026

Reese Alston is the headliner, obviously, listed at No. 7 overall and No. 3 at his position in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-3 talent out of Houston is a star for Cooz Elite, who picked up an offer from the Wildcats following a visit to Lexington for Big Blue Madness back in October.

McLean, known for his Texas ties as a former Houston Cougar, was courtside for all of Alston’s games in Richmond. The five-star guard is the son of former NBA icon Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston, continuing the Wildcats’ theme of recruiting the family members of pros.

“It was definitely a great event,” Alston previously told KSR+ of his trip to Big Blue Madness. “There were a lot of people showing love to the basketball team. It’s a great community. The campus is great.”

Louisville’s Pat Kelsey and LSU’s Will Wade were the head coaches in attendance for Alston.

Elsewhere, McLean was also sitting courtside for four-star forward Dawson Battie (No. 22 OVR, No. 6 SF), who joined Alston on that BBM visit and picked up an offer right after.

“Kentucky is the top of the top when it comes to basketball schools,” he said at the time.

As for 2028 targets McLean kept an eye on, none currently hold scholarships from the Cats, but he was also there for five-stars Bamba Touray (No. 3 OVR, No. 1 C) and Evan Willis (No. 9 OVR, No. 1 PF) during his time in Virginia.

McLean didn’t get to sing Boys of Fall with Ousmane N’Diaye, but the Kentucky assistant still had a heckuva productive week both at World Cup Qualifiers and Puma Pro 16.