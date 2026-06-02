Milan Momcilovic's 3-point shooting is even better than you think

New Kentucky commit Milan Momcilovic was the best shooter in all of college basketball last season, connecting on a Division I-leading 48.7 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per outing. That alone was enough for him to earn the label as the nation’s top three-point specialist. But when we dive into those numbers even further, simply judging the 6-foot-8 wing by just his overall three-point percentage doesn’t do him justice.

The reality is, there isn’t a situation in the game or a spot beyond the perimeter where Momcilovic isn’t knocking down his three-pointers. Whether he’s catching-and-shooting, pulling up in transition, or burning around screens, the Iowa State transfer was draining triples at unbelievably efficient clips.

Per Synergy, Momcilovic graded out as “excellent” in the below three-point shooting categories. Every single figure is well above 40 percent. His “worst” shot came in transition — and yet he still hit them at a 43.9 percent mark. For reference, Kentucky’s top outside shooter last season was Collin Chandler, who shot 41 percent from deep on all three-pointers.

Milan Momcilovic 2025-26 3-point shooting numbers (Synergy)

Spot Up: 51-105 (48.6%)

Transition: 25-57 (43.9%)

Off Screen: 25-55 (45.5%)

Handoffs: 14-29 (48.3%)

Catch-&-Shoot: 98-202 (48.5%) | 46-84 (54.8%) when uncontested

Off the Dribble: 36-73 (49.3%)

These numbers back up what you’ll quickly notice when watching Momcilovic’s highlights. There isn’t a look that he isn’t confident in taking. He had the ultimate green light at Iowa State, and that will be even truer playing under Mark Pope. It’s easy to envision Momcilovic working as the recipient in some zoom actions. Even if those numbers aren’t sustainable going into next season, a slight dip in his percentages would still have him ranked among the best in the country.

Pope hasn’t been able to coach a player like Momcilovic to this point, either. If he wants to get closer to that 30 three-pointers per game mark he’s been searching for since taking the job, Momcilovic will go a long way in making that happen. UK shot just 25.3 threes per game in 2024-25 and 23.9 in 2025-26. Momcilovic attempted 7.5 per game just by himself last season. It’s reasonable to believe that number could tick up even more in a fast-paced, shooting-heavy offense in Lexington.