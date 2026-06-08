Milan Momcilovic already has his first local NIL deal

Milan Momcilovic had a fancy new ride waiting for him once he touched down in the Bluegrass State.

The newest member of the Kentucky men’s basketball team has already inked a fresh NIL deal with a local company. Paul Miller Ford in Lexington has recruited Momcilovic to be part of the Paul Miller Ford family, gifting him a sleek white Expedition fully equipped with all the bells and whistles.

The Iowa State transfer will be riding around UK’s campus in style for the next year.

Welcome to Kentucky, Milan!! We’re happy to have you as part of the Paul Miller Ford Family, and we can’t wait to cheer you on this season. GO CATS!! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/kW5LFLTmGD — Paul Miller Ford (@PaulMillerKY) June 7, 2026

Momcilovic isn’t the only Wildcat with a Paul Miller Ford partnership, either. His new head coach Mark Pope, along with football head coach Will Stein and women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks, are also linked up with the car dealership. Rising sophomore center Malachi Moreno received a fresh Ford F-150 from the company last season, too.

It’s no secret that Momcilovic’s commitment to Kentucky did not come cheap. A new car is just a small piece of the pie. When you’re someone who shot 48.7 percent from three in college while making the All-Big 12 Second Team, big-time money is coming your way. Kentucky won out in the sweepstakes for him, and it has the Wildcats firmly looking at a preseason top 25 ranking.