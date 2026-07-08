Milan Momcilovic chose Kentucky in part because of the roster pieces already in place

Had Milan Momcilovic not gone through the NBA Draft process and decided to transfer earlier in the offseason, there’s a real chance he wouldn’t have ended up at Kentucky.

Mark Pope and his staff almost certainly would have been interested in/pursued the sharpshooter out of Iowa State, but his recruitment would have been far more competitive in mid-April than in late May. St. John’s, Louisville, and Arizona were the schools battling Kentucky for Momcilovic after he pulled his name out of the draft pool.

Those are some big-name programs, all of which had money left over to spend on star talent. That small group would have included dozens upon dozens of schools had Momcilovic not waited nearly two months before officially announcing his return to college, which he did on July 1 to UK. He was the third-ranked portal prospect of the offseason on On3. He would have had endless suitors if he were available at the same time as most transfers.

But when it came down to it, Kentucky was able to sway him over the other contenders in two key areas. One, obviously, is money. The other is the roster Pope had in place. By the time Momcilovic was ready to make a decision, the Wildcats had 13 players on the roster, but lacked someone like a Momcilovic — a proven, elite three-point shooter with good size — on the wing.

“He’s a very important piece to this puzzle,” Pope said of Momcilovic to KSR’s Matt Jones on Wednesday morning. “He happen to come later in the story. But the nice thing was, one of the reasons why he came was because all the other pieces that we had put in place, they fit him so well also.”

Momcilovic has already talked about how having a playmaking seven-footer in Malachi Moreno will open up space for more easy buckets. He’s talked about being excited to play alongside guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. Pope has harped this offseason on wanting more creators on the roster, in part so they can help feed Momcilovic, who shot 48.7 percent from deep in 2025-26 with the Cyclones.

But on top of that, Momcilovic appears better suited to play in Pope’s offense. Both want to push the pace, spread the floor, and chuck up threes.

“I do think Milan is a really important piece for us. Not because he was early or late, because he fits me,” Pope said, “He fits what I care about. He fits how we play. He’s a veteran, veteran guy.

As last season went along, it quickly became clear that the roster didn’t have the players who best suited Pope. His first roster in 2024-25 was more in line with his style, and it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Kentucky team had more success. Going into his third season as head coach, Pope believes he has a team that can work better as a unit while playing within the confines of what he’s asking for.

“I think we had a really nice dynamic where these guys are gonna be able to play off each other,” He added. “And I’m excited about it.”