Milan Momcilovic could rewrite Kentucky's three-point record book

With the addition of sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic to next year’s roster, some of Kentucky Basketball‘s long-standing records are suddenly on notice. That’s not a day-after overreaction surrounding the exciting news of Momcilovic’s commitment to the Wildcats, but simply a look at the numbers.

If Momcilovic shoots the three-pointer at anything close to the rate he did at Iowa State last season, he could plant himself in Kentucky’s record book as one of the most dangerous perimeter threats in program history.

Here are the records that could be in jeopardy.

Made three-pointers in a game (10)

Jodie Meeks’ historic game at Thompson-Boling Arena is best known for breaking the single-game scoring record, as Meeks surpassed Dan Issel with 54 points against the Vols. Meeks also set the single-game threes record, hitting 10 in Knoxville that day.

Meeks broke his own record of nine made threes against Appalachian State earlier that season, a record he shared with Tony Delk, who hit nine against TCU in 1996.

It’s not ridiculous to think that Momcilovic could challenge those numbers. He hit eight from outside four times last year at Iowa State, including the Big 12 semifinal game against No. 2 Arizona.

Jodie Meeks – 10 threes (@ Tennessee, 2008-09)

Tony Delk – 9 (vs. TCU, 1995-96)

Jodie Meeks – 9 (vs. Appalachian State, 2008-09)

Milan Momcilovic: 8 (4x) last season

Made three-pointers in a single season (117)

Meeks’ single-season record of 117 made threes could be topped, too. After all, Momcilovic already did it last year at Iowa State, leading the NCAA with 134 made threes.

Only four Wildcats have ever cleared 100 in one season.

Jodie Meeks – 117 threes (2008-09)

Jamal Murray – 113 (2015-16)

Malik Monk – 104 (2016-17)

Travis Ford – 101 (1992-93)

Milan Momcilovic: 134 last season

Attempted three-pointers in a single season (289)

Momcilovic attempted 279 three-pointers as a Cyclone last year, which would’ve been the third-most in UK history had he done it in Lexington. Once he gets in Mark Pope’s system that wants Kentucky to take 30 as a team per game, he may get even more looks, which would challenge Derrick Miller’s record that has stood for 36 years.

For a little perspective, Koby Brea ranks ninth with 214 attempts on Pope’s first team, averaging fewer than six tries per game. Momcilovic shot 7.5 threes per game last year.

Derrick Miller – 289 (1989-90)

Jodie Meeks – 288 (2008-09)

Jamal Murray – 277 (2015-16)

Malik Monk – 262 (2016-17)

Tony Delk – 254 (1993-94)

Milan Momcilovic: 279 last season