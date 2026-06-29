Milan Momcilovic explains why he picked Kentucky -- and how he told Mark Pope he was coming

We all know Mark Pope‘s “Dark Pope” viral beach photo he shared following Milan Momcilovic‘s commitment to Kentucky — the debut of his beard and the second of three massive dominoes to fall for the Wildcats, preceded by Malachi Moreno’s return and followed by Ryan Hampton’s pledge. It was arguably the third-year coach’s best stretch in Lexington, at least in terms of talent acquisition, a resurgence of optimism and proof he didn’t hear a bell following a disappointing second-year campaign that brought out the harshest critics.

What was it like being on the other side of all of it with the pressure and hope all on Momcilovic’s shoulders as he not only weighed a portal decision but also a difficult draft decision?

“Crazy last couple of months,” he told the UK Sports Network. “Right away when the season ended, I knew I was going to focus on the draft. … That’s where my mindset was, that’s why I took a while to commit. I know some fans are probably a little mad at that, but that’s where I wanted to go, the draft. I ultimately got the feedback, I was kind of fringe first round or early second, so it made a lot of sense to come back and I pulled my name out.

“That’s when I had to make a decision real quick on what college I wanted to go to, had a couple of good options — but I landed on Kentucky.”

What was it about UK that made him pull the trigger as one of the highest-paid players in college basketball? The money is the major talking point, obviously, but that was going to come no matter where he went. It was the playing style and fit that separated Pope and the Cats.

“Playing against him at BYU really stood out to me,” Momcilovic said. “I think the first year or two at Iowa State, we played against him, and his teams are tough to play against. A lot of shot-making they had, that really stood out. He likes playing with a lot of shooters and obviously that’s my strength. We mesh so well together.”

As for the recruiting process itself from the time he withdrew from the draft to the time he committed, he said it was a chaotic process with countless calls and Zoom meetings — like speed dating.

Only Pope was doing his business from the beach, adding a fun little wrinkle in their conversations. As much as he’d like some rest and relaxation after a roster rebuild in the spring, he couldn’t do either until Momcilovic made his decision. That led to quite the celebration when Pope pulled it off while literally sitting on the beach. It became easy to unplug after adding the best shooter in college basketball.

But first, he had to drop the photo.

“That whole week of Zoom calls I had, he was on the beach. He was taking it very seriously and I could tell he really wanted me,” Momcilovic said. “I think that stood with me that he really wanted me, I wanted to go to a coach who trusted me. I committed and I think maybe he already knew I was coming and he took the picture earlier in the day.

“But I called him at night, committed at night, told him I was coming, and that photo came out. I think his daughters helped him with it. That photo was tough.”

Momcilovic saw the power of Big Blue Nation on full display at that point, Pope going viral over the sharpshooter’s commitment and Kentucky back on top of the college basketball world, right where it belongs.

He caught glimpses of it at times during his recruitment, but that was undoubtedly the welcome-to-Lexington moment that showed him exactly what he was signing up for as a Wildcat.

“That was probably second or third taste,” he said. “Just before, seeing all the stuff on social media and how much they really wanted me, I saw that first. Then after I committed, seeing that photo, it was like, ‘This fanbase is crazy.'”