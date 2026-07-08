Milan Momcilovic's first impressions of Mark Pope as a coach: 'He wants the best offense possible'

Heading into his third season as the Kentucky men’s basketball head coach, Mark Pope has a roster that — at least on paper — appears to fit his offensive style more favorably than his first two teams in Lexington.

As was the case with his first two groups, health will be vital in deciding whether or not success is achieved, but the make-up of players makes it easier to see the vision. There are plenty of creators and shooters on the 2026-27 roster. Mix in a fast pace of play, and it’s not crazy to think that Pope can have his best offense yet at Kentucky — even better than the one that finished 10th nationally in his debut season.

Through the first few weeks of practice, Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic is already seeing that goal begin to take shape.

“I think he holds guys accountable,” Momcilovic said about Pope last Thursday. “If you shoot a bad shot, he’s going to let you know. So I think that’s really cool because he wants the best offense possible. So if you’re throwing up jump passes, turning it over, throwing up bad shots, he’s going to let you know, and he’s going to make you run for those things. Those are all ingredients for a bad offense, and we want to be one of the more efficient offenses in the country this year.“

Momcilovic came from an Iowa State program that was known for its defense. During his three seasons in Ames, the Cyclones finished as a top-15 defensive group in the country every single time. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is no stranger to crafting high-level offenses, though. Once Momcilovic turned into a dead-eye three-point shooter as a sophomore beginning in 2024-25, Iowa State produced back-to-back top-25 offenses.

That being said, playing for an offensive-minded head coach in Pope has still come with an adjustment period. We’ve heard previous Kentucky players talk about having to quickly get up to speed on Pope’s personal basketball lingo. It’s been no different for Momcilovic.

“Definitely a learning curve, just probably the first week, honestly,” He said. “I think I’m comfortable now. But it’s just a little bit of different language he uses. Obviously a little bit different offense, so you kind of got to just learn and adjust to that. But I’m a veteran now, so I’ve seen a lot of things and I pick up on things really easily.”

Not only has Momcilovic picked up on Pope’s jargon, but he’s also picked up on what Pope aspires to achieve in Lexington. No one will criticize Pope for not caring enough about the Kentucky men’s basketball program. Momcilovic is seeing firsthand just how much Pope wants to win big with the Wildcats.

“I can feel the passion, the energy that he wants to go have a really good year this year,” Momcilovic said of Pope. “He wants to exceed expectations.”

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