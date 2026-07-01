Milan Momcilovic has 'gravity' and 'same vibe' as Koby Brea -- except he's a ping-pong specialist

When Koby Brea signed with Kentucky going into Mark Pope‘s first season in Lexington, the Wildcats picked up the nation’s reigning 3-point champion, hitting 100 perimeter shots for a hit rate of 49.8 percent going into his final year of eligibility. Milan Momcilovic brings the same accolade with him from Iowa State, leading the country with 136 makes on 48.7 percent shooting.

In a system that prioritizes shot-making — Pope is still banging that 30-attempts-per-game drum entering year three — adding the best of the best isn’t a bad approach.

When asked about this cycle’s biggest pick-up, Pope told Jon Rothstein that Momcilovic’s biggest strength isn’t necessarily his shooting, but rather his threat of shooting. Whether or not his attempts fall, defenses will always find him on the floor and would rather give up looks from anybody else on the team — and probably the country — than the 6-foot-9 forward.

That’s a special reputation and why the Wildcats were willing to back up the Brinks truck for him this offseason.

“Well, listen, his gravity — we value gravity. It just makes our world go around on the offensive end,” Pope said. “And he’s got as much or more gravity than any player in college basketball. Everybody knows how well he shot it last year and how effective he is.”

We all know about the shooting, but that’s not the only draw. Momcilovic has always been good at other things, but one aspect of his game has emerged early in workouts this summer that he wasn’t necessarily expecting.

The sharpshooter can make plays for teammates and score inside to match the outside, but also defend — not the one-trick pony some have hyped him up to be, albeit the best in the sport at his craft.

“He also has got a real creator vibe, he can do some things off the bounce,” Pope said. “He’s a great Barkley guy in terms of getting a catch on the perimeter and actually turning it into a post possession where he’s really skilled at finishing there. On the defensive end, courtesy of TJ (Otzelberger) and the great work that Iowa State does in developing defensive players — he’s shown some real acumen on the defensive end in the first couple of weeks here in live play.”

What if I told you, though, Momcilovic’s greatest impact has been felt at the Wildcat Lodge as a ping-pong specialist?

It’s not a deflection on his basketball abilities, like flashing a shiny object in front of you to distract from what’s actually going on behind the scenes — the rising senior is obviously pretty freaking good there, too. But he’s also making a name for himself with a paddle and ball, destroying the competition and carrying himself with a level of confidence that belongs at the University of Kentucky.

If he can make shots half as well as he shreds up the ping-pong table, the Wildcats are going to be just fine this year.

“The thing I like most about Milan is he’s got just this inherent confidence to him,” Pope said. “We actually had a recruit on campus a week ago, and they worked out that they had some ping-pong acumen, apparently — him and his father both. So they were excited to take on Milan in some ping-pong. Milan is the reigning champ of the Wildcat Lodge right now.

“I got to walk in and watch these guys playing, and on the very first point, the dad went first and Milan played a pretty competitive point. As the point ended, just with no smile, no reaction, whatever, he’s like, ‘You’re just not very good at ping-pong, are you?’ And he continued through the whole game, through the dad and then through the recruit, with this nonchalant, challenging smack talk going on the whole time.

“I was like, ‘This feels like how he’s built.'”

That’s where “Fuego” enters the mix, Pope bringing up Brea and his impact as a Wildcat. They share the shooting success, obviously, but it’s the overlap in confidence that makes the third-year coach feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Why does he think Momcilovic can be special in the blue and white? There is a competitive fire in his soul, just like Brea.

“He brings a great demeanor. I had the great privilege of coaching Koby Brea, who had the same vibe,” Pope told Rothstein. “It was like, Koby carried some stress around his life, but the time where he was most peaceful was opposite of most players. He seemed the most peaceful when he was actually shooting the ball, when the ball hit his hands and he was going to release it. Milan has a lot of that vibe.

“He’s already had a terrific college career. We think he’s going to be a really special player.”