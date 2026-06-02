Milan Momcilovic: Highlights from His Top Games to Fuel Your Celebration

Mark Pope did it. Kentucky just secured a commitment from debatably the top player in the transfer portal, Milan Momcilovic.

The All-Big 12 performer was the best three-point shooter in college basketball last season, netting 48.7% of his shots from long range while attempting 7.5 per game. The 6-foot-8 swingman is exactly what Mark Pope’s third Kentucky basketball roster was missing.

Kentucky fans are quite familiar with his game. After all, he was one of the last stars we saw on the floor in the 2025-26 season. In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, he hit 4-9 three-point attempts to score 20 points in an 82-63 win for Iowa State.

That was a good game, but Big Blue Nation didn’t see him at his best. Cody Fueger celebrated with a Boom Tweet. Mark Pope shared the following image. You can join in on the celebration by taking in highlights from his top performances.

The Career-High

Momcilovic scored 20+ points 14 times last season. He nearly eclipsed 30 on multiple occasions and finally got over the hump on the road at Cincinnati. Eight of his nine made field goal attempts were three-pointers. Momcilovic finished with a career-high 34 points, but the Cyclones did not escape with a road win.

Unlike many elite three-point shooters, he doesn’t rely on just a set shot to get buckets. As you’ll see, he’s just as comfortable going off the dribble and stepping back to create space and sink shots.

Momcilovic Delivered in a Big Moment

The Big 12 was the most exciting league in college basketball last year, and the drama followed Iowa State into the Big 12 Tournament. The seventh-ranked team in the country went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Arizona and delivered a thriller.

The tightly-contested matchup had one big shot after another down the stretch. He hit three of his eight three-pointers in the final four minutes of the game, including a bucket to make it a one-point game with 77 seconds remaining. Jaden Bradley was ultimately the hero for Arizona at the buzzer, but Momcilovic still delivered an exceptional performance, finishing with 28 points and five rebounds.

8 Threes for Momcilovic

Only three players in the history of Kentucky basketball have made more than 8 three-pointers in a game. There have been 13 games when a Wildcat has hit 8+ threes in a game. Momcilovic did it four times last year. He went 8-9 in a blowout win over Alcorn State and 8-10 in a 26-point performance against West Virginia.

Continue the Celebration with KSR

Jack Pilgrim is on vacation, but he doesn’t care. He jumped on with Jacob, Zack, and Drew to celebrate the monumental commitment for the Kentucky basketball program.

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