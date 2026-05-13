Milan Momcilovic is 'focused on the draft' but wants to play for contender if he returns to college

If Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic returns to college, Kentucky is expected to aggressively jump into the mix, both in terms of role and NIL package. He’s a plug-and-play fit for Mark Pope, exactly what the Wildcats are missing in terms of shooting and scoring help.

Could that dream become a reality? The perimeter sniper opened up about his stay/go draft decision for the very first time at the NBA Draft Combine, confirming his desire to keep his name in while also acknowledging the college route could set him up nicely for a pro push this time next year — but millions of dollars richer as potentially the highest-paid player in the sport in 2026-27.

In a conversation with Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports, Momcilovic says he’s focused on the draft and will continue to take the process seriously ahead of the May 27 withdrawal deadline.

“I’m still focused on the draft. I haven’t even talked to any colleges yet, but I’m sure if I have to go back, there is a spot open for me somewhere,” he said. “I’m still going through this process — the deadline is the 27th of May, so I have a couple of weeks. I’m going to obviously finish this week and then I’ve got some workouts with teams lined up over the next couple of weeks.”

His path to staying in is mostly clear: draft promises with financial security and longevity. He’s not leaving it to risk as a two-way player, but could be talked into a guarantee late in the first or early second.

“I just think high interest, maybe some promises — but I don’t think teams promise that early by the deadline,” Momcilovic continued. “If there are guaranteed contracts, that would be good. If it’s later in the second round, those are usually two-way contracts, then I’d probably go back. We’ll see.”

The 5-in-5 rule expected to pass could open the door for not just one, but two seasons in college basketball — and all of the money that comes with that — for the Iowa State transfer. Is that something that will play into his decision?

Considering his goal is to get drafted and play in the NBA, that is highly unlikely, he says.

“It doesn’t affect me at all. I want to go to the NBA, that’s the goal,” Momcilovic said. “I’m trying to go this year, so I’m really not trying to spend another two years in college.”

What will be the deciding factor in a school if he does choose to withdraw and give it one last shot in college? He wants to make a run in the NCAA Tournament while also positioning himself for the 2027 NBA Draft.

“If I return to college, just a fit that I can play well in and hopefully help my chances to go to the NBA the year after that,” he said. “Hopefully I’m on a good team that can go far in the tournament.”

Trotter says the word on the Chicago streets at the combine is that Kentucky, St. John’s and Louisville ‘are in the mix’ for Momcilovic. Big Blue Nation certainly hopes for the former — and anything but the latter pair.

Lexington or the NBA, please, but preferably Lexington.