Milan Momcilovic is 'probably the best (golfer) on the team' -- but his putt-putt game needs work

We all know Milan Momcilovic is the best shooter on the team, but did you know he’s also Kentucky‘s best golfer, too? Well, that’s the claim, at least.

The Wildcats hit up Top Golf during their time together in Las Vegas, and the footage shared by UK Sports Video suggests Momcilovic is certainly no rookie with a club in his hands. He earns co-MVP honors next to Mason Williams and Franck Kepnang — all excellent swings. Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins and Braydon Hawthorne? They could use some work.

Ready for @TheOpen ⛳️



Had a fun day bonding as a team at Top Golf. pic.twitter.com/HLZNUMMIYE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 11, 2026

Interestingly enough, their work on the golf course was a major talking point heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend and the team’s trip to Vegas. That’s where we got some friendly trash talk between Momcilovic and the Mountain Mamba himself, Trent Noah, about some of their recent play away from the basketball floor.

“Mr. Milan… We had a little friendly competition at the golf course the other day,” Noah said. “It was me and my friend, then Milan and Malachi (Moreno), I believe. We had a walk-off putt on hole nine — we played nine and we won. Milan, don’t get me wrong, he’s a good player, and Malachi didn’t give him too much help, but they did lose. They did lose.”

What is Momcilovic’s take on the debate? Don’t let that one nine-hole loss fool you.

“No, I’m pretty good — I’m probably best on the team, actually,” he responded. “Shoutout to a couple of people; I’ve played some pretty nice courses so far (at Kentucky).”

They’ve hit the real course, where Momcilovic is clearly a talent. That does not extend to putt-putt, however, unfortunately.

Apparently things got a little out of hand during a team outing at Bugsy’s Entertainment in Hamburg.

“Don’t putt-putt with Milan,” Noah warned media members. “He’s whacking it everywhere. He came in last.”

“We played at Bugsy’s, I think — and I wasn’t a big fan of that course [laughs],” Momcilovic joked.

In all seriousness, the Iowa State transfer can undoubtedly back up his confidence on the links. When he says he’s the best, you should listen to him, says Noah.

But he’ll happily take his wins wherever he can get them.

“You know how putt-putt goes, they throw all kinds of weird stuff in on the green,” Noah said. “Milan’s a really good golfer, his short game is really good. You can tell he’s got the (shooting) touch, so it makes sense. He can shoot it well and he’s got good touch around the green. Milan’s good. … (Putt-putt) was really fun. Stuff like that’s fun, kind of getting away from basketball.”

How about Noah’s self scouting report on the course? Does he have a future in golf, maybe as a dual-sport athlete at Kentucky?

With five-in-five, he’s got three more seasons of eligibility to potentially get it done.

“Man, if they got like JV-V-V-V, I probably could,” Noah joked. “But, no, I would need a lot of work. I would need a lot of work [laughs].”

He’ll take his chances on the hardwood.