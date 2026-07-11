Milan Momcilovic knew early in the process he was going to Kentucky

From the time he withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft on May 27, it took Milan Momcilovic five days to make his public commitment to Kentucky on June 1.

It did not take five days, however, to realize Lexington would be his next home in college basketball.

Amid all the suspense leading up to Mark Pope’s famous beach picture, the Iowa State transfer felt pretty good about becoming a Wildcat — he just needed to see the process through to confirm those feelings about teaming up with the school he had just knocked out of the NCAA Tournament a few short months before.

“When I committed to Kentucky, I was on my driveway,” he told UK Sports Network of how it all unfolded. “I don’t like talking in the house because my parents eavesdrop, so I went to the driveway while coach was on the beach and let him know I was coming. The rest is history.”

His confidence came from his trust in Pope and the third-year coach’s system after playing against him on multiple occasions during his time at Kentucky and BYU. That was the biggest deciding factor, as he made clear in his first public appearance as a Wildcat — “I couldn’t care less what the campus looks like for real,” he explained when asked why he opted against taking visits during his recruitment.

Pope sold his vision and why he was needed in the blue and white. That’s all he needed to see and hear.

“I knew Kentucky was where I wanted to play kind of early in the process,” Momcilovic said. “I feel like I just kind of had a gut feeling that Coach Pope’s offense and his system was kind of built for me. He told me that if there was one guy in the world to play for his system, it was me.

“So I kind of took that and I felt like it was a perfect situation for me to come.”

Now that he’s here wearing Kentucky across his chest, he wants it to mean something. Momcilovic has NCAA Tournament experience — as Big Blue Nation knows well, unfortunately — but the Iowa State transfer hasn’t made a serious run with championship dreams quite yet.

That’s his “why” as he enters his senior year as a Wildcat.

“My why this year is to get deep in the tournament,” he said. “I’ve had three tournament games where I haven’t had the best games, and we lost all three, so I want to get deep in the tournament and play well in those games.”

Music to our ears here in Lexington. Time to make it happen — this time together after sitting on opposite benches up to this point.