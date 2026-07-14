Milan Momcilovic's On3 NIL Valuation ranks No. 2 in College Sports

Trying to figure out what the top athletes in college sports are really making in the NIL era is a tricky endeavor, but On3 is cracking the code. Starting on July 1, 2026, On3 moved its NIL Valuation from an algorithm-based model to a market- and deal-based model to better reflect players’ contract value. According to Pete Nakos, Milan Momcilovic is the second-highest earner in college sports and tied for first in college basketball.

With a confirmed deal of $6 million to play for Kentucky, Momcilovic is No. 2 on On3’s NIL Valuation rankings behind Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($6.5 million). Louisville’s Flory Bidunga also has a confirmed deal of $6 million. Momcilovic and Bidunga are two of six college basketball players in the top ten. St. John’s Tounde Yessoufou, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Gonzaga’s Massamba Diop, and Kansas’ Tyran Stokes all made the cut with confirmed NIL deals of $5 million. That’s also how much Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss make this season on the gridiron.

In his writeup, Pete Nakos notes that it came down to Kentucky and Louisville for Momcilovic once he decided to take his name out of the draft, with the Cats winning out for the nation’s top three-point shooter last season.

“When Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic initially entered the transfer portal, many believed he was bound for the NBA draft. But after pulling his name out of the draft in late May, he quickly became the top available transfer remaining in the portal. His portal battle came down to Kentucky and Louisville, with the Wildcats ultimately landing the big man. Set to be in the $6 million range this season, he immediately improves the Kentucky roster. The 6-foot-8 Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and shot an NCAA-best 48.7% from 3-point range last season.”

Four other Kentucky players made the NIL 100. Zoom Diallo is one of 13 players with confirmed deals of $4 million, which ties him for 12th on the list. With a confirmed deal of $2.2 million, Alex Wilkins is No. 62. Quarterback Kenny Minchey and offensive tackle Lance Heard are two of several players with confirmed deals of $2 million, which puts them in a tie for 63rd. With five Cats in the NIL 100, Kentucky is tied with Texas for the third most of any school behind Miami (7) and Tennessee (6).

Click here to check out the entire NIL 100. All NIL valuations with a green check are confirmed deals, while no check means market value and active negotiations.