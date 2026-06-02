Milan Momcilovic Set to Arrive at Kentucky on Saturday

Kentucky’s newest signee is set to make his way to Lexington. Milan Momcilovic is planning to arrive on campus at Kentucky early Saturday afternoon, sources tell KSR.

Momcilovic, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward from Iowa State, signed with Kentucky on Monday after withdrawing from the NBA Draft last week. He chose Kentucky over Louisville and Arizona.

Momcilovic was statistically the best three-point shooter in all of college basketball last season at 48.7 percent on 7.5 attempts per outing. His addition immediately makes Kentucky one of the top contenders in the SEC going into the 2026-27 campaign.

Momcilovic has one year of eligibility remaining, but could potentially have two more years of college eligibility if the “5-in-5” rule ends up passing. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team last season after averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per outing.

More on Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic moved quickly to make his college decision after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. His high school coach, David Burkemper, along with his longtime trainer, Taylor Jansen, talked with KSR+ shortly after his decision.

David Burkemper coached Momcilovic at Pewaukee High School in Wisconsin from 2019 to 2023. He called Momcilovic’s commitment to Kentucky “a great fit.”

“In this day and age of college hoops and NIL, he put himself in a position to go to a great place,” Burkemper said. “It looks like Kentucky, with Coach Pope, will fit Milan and his game. Where the current landscape is, it’s a great fit.”

Take advantage of our KSR+ SUMMER SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s pursuit of Milan Momcilovic, football and basketball recruiting, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.