Milan Momcilovic’s shooting is so good it’s changing Kentucky’s practice culture

We got a glimpse of what Mark Pope’s system looks like when Koby Brea torched the nets during Pope’s first season at Kentucky. Last season’s team didn’t have a consistent outside threat, but after sending Kentucky home in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Milan Momcilovic, the nation’s top three-point shooter, is bringing his talents to Lexington. The expectations are high for Momcilovic; amazingly enough, he’s already exceeding them in practice.

“I mean, don’t get me started on him,” Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean said in an interview with Maggie Davis on KSR today. “He’s an unbelievable shooter. He came in, and we’re like, ‘Okay, teach us what you do. Like, we’re not going to tell you how to run your workouts and all this stuff. Let’s learn from you and let’s figure out where we can tweak it.’ So, we kind of — we’re not tweaking anything, because he’s the best shooter in America, right?”

As McLean said, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Momcilovic made a nation’s best 136 threes last season at a nation’s best 48.7% clip. He has been so lethal in practice and workouts so far that he’s inspiring others to keep up.

“We have so many different guys that are just hard workers, with him being one of them at the top of the chart, so to have that many guys that are gym rats that they’re dragging each other in there and they’re leaving together, they’re coming back three, four times on their own outside of practice, it’s like, dang, it’s contagious.”

Reece Potter redshirted last season, but remembers the scouting meetings ahead of Kentucky’s second-round game vs. Iowa State. Momcilovic hit eight threes in four different games last season, including the Big 12 semifinal vs. No. 2 Arizona. He made three-plus three-pointers in 23 of Iowa State’s 37 games. One of those games was against Kentucky, in which he was 4-9 from three-point range en route to 20 points.

“I remember last year, we were all kind of standing in the room, and we were like, how do we guard that man?” Potter recalled. “He’s shooting 50%. We were like, well, he shot 50% and seems like nobody’s done that great. I feel like everybody else is in the room scrambling, trying to figure out how to guard him, so that’s going to be very impactful for the rest of us, trying to get open shots.”

Now, Potter is just grateful Momcilovic is in Kentucky blue — especially when the two are on the same squad in practice.

“He doesn’t miss; I would love to be on his team every day in practice because he makes my job very easy,” the 6’11” forward joked. “So today, he was on my team, and he made my job very easy. I just threw him the ball, and it went in. I feel like he’s going to be great for us. He’s going to impact it a lot, and not just scoring, but also the fact that he’s out there. Just him being out there is going to help a lot of us, lead to a lot more relaxed coverages because everybody’s going to be so focused on him.”

Mark Pope has long wanted his teams to attempt at least 30 three-pointers per game. In his first season, Kentucky attempted 25.3 per game. Last year, they only got to 23.9. With Momcilovic on the floor, McLean is confident they will achieve Pope’s goal of 30-plus.

“If it didn’t happen this year, I’ll be really surprised. I mean, just — I don’t want to give too much information, but like, just our last two practices, the way we kind of move the ball and the way the floor space, we’ve got so many guys that can make a three, so you have to guard everybody outside of the paint.

“I want to say we’ve got seven or eight guys that you have to guard. Like, you can’t not guard them, you know? And just to have that impact, it allows Malachi to do what he does as a passer. Zoom, Reese, all of our guys that are like Alex Wilkins, that’s a really good shooter as well. We’ve got so many different guys that are creators, that’s kind of what we tried to build our roster with creators, and Coach Pope and our staff did a really good job of it.”

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