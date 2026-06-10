Milan Momcilovic was the 'single best player addition' of the transfer portal season

We can’t talk enough about the importance of Kentucky adding Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic to the 2026-27 roster. A team that was once on the outside looking in of the preseason top 25 rankings is now firmly in that camp. All it took was bringing the best three-point shooter in college basketball to Lexington. That’ll usually do it.

But how big of a pickup was this compared to the rest of the college basketball world? According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Kentucky signing Momcilovic was the “single best player addition” of the transfer portal season. From the individual talent to the overall schematic fit, Borzello is a big fan of Mark Pope‘s new weapon.

“Momcilovic was the top-ranked player in my transfer rankings, the best shooter in college basketball and a proven all-conference performer at the high-major level,” Borzello wrote Wednesday morning. “There aren’t any questions about how his offensive game will translate. He has 6-foot-8 size, and he led the country in 3-point shooting percentage (48.7) and was tied for third nationally in 3s made (3.7 per game).

“Mark Pope’s best offenses as a college coach have been predicated on being effective from behind the arc at a high volume; that will fit Momcilovic. Incoming transfer point guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are adept at attacking defenses off the bounce, which should allow Momcilovic to get plenty of open looks from 3. Momcilovic gives Kentucky a focal point on the offensive end, with his commitment vaulting Kentucky into the top 20 of ESPN’s latest Way-Too-Early Top 25.”

Borzello, joined by friend of the program Myron Medcalf, rattled off a handful of transfer portal superlatives now that rosters for next season are mostly set. With Borzello choosing Momcilovic as his single best player addition, Medcalf went a different route — one that might have us second-guessing our friendship with him. He went with Flory Bidugna, who transferred from Kansas to Louisville. Medcalf also chose the Cardinals as his best top overall portal class. Meanwhile, Borzello went with Tennessee’s eight-man transfer class as his favorite.

Below are their other portal season superlatives.

National title contender that improved its chances the most

Borzello: Duke

Medcalf: St. John’s

Team that went from below to above .500 with its portal class

Borzello: Xavier

Medcalf: Providence

Team that hurt its outlook by not doing enough

Borzello: Wake Forest

Medcalf: Kansas

Biggest surprise