Milan Momcilovic has Touched Down in Lexington

It’s Milan Momcilovic time in the Bluegrass.

The best shooter in college basketball arrived in Lexington on Saturday to move into his new Kentucky home. “I’m excited to be here,” he said.

“I’m going to bring good positivity to the court, and a big personality. And I’m also going to bring a lot of three-point makes.”

That talk is not cheap. Last year, he netted 136 three-pointers, 19 more than the UK single-season record. Momcilovic attempted 7.5 threes a game and made 48.7% of his long-range shots. He’s a high-quantity and high-quality shooter.

Momcilovic received a warm welcome from Big Blue Nation. A few Kentucky fans were outside of the Wildcat Coal Lodge to show some love to Kentucky’s newest sharp-shooter.

Milan Momcilovic has arrived on Kentucky’s campus and is signing autographs for fans!



📸: Michael Rhodes pic.twitter.com/syxMtCmOnN — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 6, 2026

Momcilovic got to campus right after another sharp-shooting forward arrived. Kam Williams is back in the Bluegrass, ready for year two at Kentucky. People forget that Williams sank eight threes in a game last season, only two away from tying Jodie Meeks’ single-game record.

And then there was one. Kentucky’s international offseason addition, forward Ousmane N’Diaye, is the only player on the roster who has not yet been spotted outside of the Wildcat Coal Lodge.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster