Milan Momcilovic walks through recruitment, what separated Kentucky: 'I've got to trust you'

Milan Momcilovic remembers how good it felt to stick it to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Sweet 16 just four months ago, especially after the Wildcats’ hot start, going up 10-2 in the opening segment and by as many as 12 points at the midway point of the first half.

After a few tough battles vs. Mark Pope during his time at BYU — including an 87-72 beatdown in Provo — the Iowa State sharpshooter loved every second of the 82-63 blowout that advanced the Cyclones to the Sweet 16.

He had 20 of those 82 on 6-12 shooting and 4-9 from three with five boards and two steals.

“I remember Kentucky started out fast, so the fans were probably happy about that, thinking they were going to win,” Momcilovic said. “But we got comfortable a little bit, and we put it to them. At the end of the day, they had a couple guys out — obviously, they weren’t fully healthy, so you’ve got to give them credit for battling all the way. But at the end of the day, obviously I took that one.”

Fast forward to July, and he’s sitting in front of local Lexington media, wearing the blue and white and Kentucky across his chest against a UK backdrop, with a few dozen microphones in his face as Pope’s prized portal addition. Quite the turn of events.

Is it weird to go from enemy and heartbreaker to fan favorite and the potential difference in the program’s first Final Four since 2015?

“Definitely a little bit, I guess you could say,” Momcilovic joked. “Just because we put them out of the tournament. But at the end of the day, I think people understand and realize that it’s still a good move coming here.”

What made it such a good move? Those past matchups against Pope undoubtedly helped the Wildcats as he worked through his portal options. Knowing how difficult it was to gameplan for his teams at Kentucky and BYU while also understanding his own shooting talents as the best in the sport, statistically, the rising senior knew it was a match made in heaven that could really present problems to opponents in Lexington.

It worked for Koby Brea in Pope’s first year, and we saw the difference a lack of shooting made during his second year, so why not be the difference in the third?

“I think it helped watching Pope’s teams at BYU when we played at Iowa State. They beat us pretty good, and I loved the way his teams played. Moving the ball, sharing it, a lot of shooting,” Momcilovic said. “So that kind of stuck in my mind in the recruiting process. Obviously, when he recruited me, his pitch was that he loves playing with shooters. So I felt like this offensive system was good for me and we wrapped it up from there.”

Interestingly, the Iowa State transfer took no visits during his recruitment, opting instead to host Zoom meetings for schools to share their pitches. He said after three years in college, the amenities don’t move him anymore and weren’t going to sway his decision.

That’s why he went with the quick-and-easy path after pulling out of the draft, hearing what coaches had to say and moving forward with a commitment in less than a week.

“I couldn’t care less what the campus looks like for real, so I don’t really care — everyone’s got good facilities. That doesn’t matter,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think just really learning and hearing what the coaches have to say is the most important thing.”

So, the glitz and glamour of Kentucky with the tradition and pros, none of that made a difference? Well, he wouldn’t go that far, because those positives were all talking points during his recruitment and he appreciates all of it.

That was just the icing on the cake, however. His real interest stemmed from his trust in Mark Pope to put him in the best position to succeed and elevate his game beyond what he brings to the table as a coin-flip 3-point specialist.

“It was definitely a part of it,” Momcilovic said of the fanbase and history, “because Kentucky is a blue blood. It’s one of the biggest brands in college basketball — if not the biggest. So obviously you have to talk about that. But at the end of the day, that didn’t really matter for me.

“I think I’m more of a relationship-type guy, and I’ve got to trust you. Obviously the brand is really cool, but I want to have a connection with the head coach and have a good relationship.”

How did he get there with Pope? By asking him hard questions during their Zoom meetings and receiving transparent answers about last year’s struggles and what will be different about 2026-27 — especially if he’s a key piece to the puzzle.

“I just asked simple questions. ‘How can I fit in with this team? Are the guys around me going to be real good?'” Momcilovic said. “Asked a couple questions on, ‘Why wasn’t last year’s team as good?’ And then kind of just how I fit into this whole puzzle and find where I can really strive and have a really good year like I did last year.”

Those checked boxes led to the commitment that rejuvenated the fanbase after a down season with long-term questions about Pope’s future in Lexington.

Now, together, they chase that goal of banner No. 9 and getting back on track as a program.

“I think just playing with this offense and this team, I think we can really be really efficient and surprise a lot of people,” Momcilovic said of what excites him about playing at Kentucky. “I think just trying to have as good a year as we can. Last year, obviously, they lost to us in the round of 32, but I think we’re trying to go further this year and get to the Final Four.

“We’re trying to really bring back Kentucky basketball to this fanbase.”