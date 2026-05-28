Milan Momcilovic will reportedly make his decision sometime 'over the weekend'

Milan Momcilovic is pulling his name out of the NBA Draft. Now all eyes shift towards his college commitment.

The schools to watch are Kentucky, Louisville, St. John’s, and Arizona. But how soon could a decision come? According to Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog, he’s hearing that Momcilovic is likely to announce his college choice this weekend.

“I’m told Milan Momcilovic will most likely decide his next landing spot over the weekend sometime,” Zagoria wrote on social media. Additionally, Fox Sports Radio host Aaron Torres expects a “decision pretty quickly” from the Iowa State transfer.

I'm told Milan Momcilovic will most likely decide his next landing spot over the weekend sometime https://t.co/z3swOF4y6I — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 28, 2026

Momcilovic is a massively important target for Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, who is entering a potentially pivotal third season in Lexington. The team, as currently constructed, could use an outside shooting bump, and there isn’t anyone who can provide more of it in college basketball than the 6-foot-8 sniper. Momcilovic knocked down a nation-leading 48.7 percent of his three-pointers last season at Iowa State. Across 102 career college games, he’s 260-608 from deep (42.8 percent).

Essentially, there hasn’t been a better shooter to hit the portal this offseason than Momcilovic. He averaged 16.9 points in 30.5 minutes per outing as a junior for the Cyclones in 2025-26, which included a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team. On3 ranks him as the third-best prospect to hit the transfer portal. He would immediately improve Kentucky’s floor and ceiling if he decides to commit to the Wildcats. There’s a chance he could have two more college seasons if the “5-in-5” rule ends up going through, as well.

But Momcilovic has other suitors he can look at other than UK. It could be a few more days before he publicly announces a final decision. The Big Blue Nation will be waiting not-so-patiently for him to do it.