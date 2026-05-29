Mingione Ball showed up in Kentucky's thrilling regional win

Kentucky plays a certain brand of baseball under Nick Mingione. That style can rub some people the wrong way and that style is one that is uncommon in the SEC but it does produce results. The Bat Cats advanced in the Morgantown regional because of that style.

Mingione’s Kentucky squads plays with offensive chaos in an effort to continually put pressure on their opponents. That means small ball, basepath movement, embracing hit by pitches, and continually forcing the issue even if it burns you. In Friday’s 6-5 win over a top-20 Wake Forest club, UK was out-hit (10-5), out-slugged (5-3 XBH), and lost the strikeout battle (12-7). The Deacs didn’t commit an error and scored runs in four different innings. How did the No. 2 seed lose this game? Kentucky played Mingione Ball.

The Cats drew seven free passes, stole three bags, and played clean defense. When Kentucky is at their best, it looks like Friday afternoon’s game in Morgantown. That pressure applied ultimately led to some cracks. Mingione’s team pounced when those cracks arrived.

Kentucky’s play style showed up in the only innings where runs were scored.

— Kentucky continually worked pitch counts and that ultimately pulled Wake Forest ace Chris Levonas (5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, 2 BB/HBP) at 96 pitches. Then hard-throwing lefty Rhys Bowie hit Tyler Bell on a 1-1 count before Luke Lawrence and Hudson Brown grinded out walks. The Bat Cats would plate five runs in the inning after geeting a poked Braxton Van Cleave double down the left field line, a wild pitch, and a Carson Hansen sac fly. UK did all of this scoring on one hit.

— After leaving a runner on third in the seventh and eighth inning, Jayce Tharnish reached on a one-out single. The speedster then stole second and third during an eight-pitch at-bat for Tyler Cerny. On the seventh pitch of the inning, a wild pitch allowed Tharnish to score from third. Kentucky is never in that position if not for some aggressiveness on the basepaths.

Kentucky takes the lead off the wild pitch in the 9th inning‼️@UKBaseball pic.twitter.com/YmkvivdTL8 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 29, 2026

Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter told KSR after the that he was fine with giving Tharnish third base in that situation. The Deacs were playing for a ground ball on the left side of the infield and were not planning for a wild pitch. But Kentucky’s aggressiveness put a wild pitch scoring the winning run in play. Kentucky was locked in, had their foot on the gas, and grinded through nine innings. This style of play ultimately led to enough mistakes by the opponent.

“I challenged the team before the game to have the right mentality, and I talked to them about toughness, and the way we define toughness is your ability to consistently perform at the upper ranges of your talent and skill, regardless of competitive circumstances. That’s toughness,” Mingione explained. “And I challenged them to have real toughness, and to force their will on their opponent, and in the game today to do whatever it takes to win. And to our guys’ credit, they showed real toughness. It would have been really easy to just go, ‘Oh, man, we got a dude on the mound, he’s shoving. This is not our day.’ No, 27 straight guys went to the plate and saw three pitches or more and absolutely grinded on a pitcher that is amazing. That’s what it was going to take. And then we were able to get our big inning.”

The play style ultimately broke Wake Forest in a high-leverage baseball game. When the Wildcats are getting pitching and defense, they can be hard to beat. Kentucky’s brand of baseball was on full display and it led to another win over a top-20 opponent. It’s called Mingione Ball.

“We just kept fighting,” Mingione said.