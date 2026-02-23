Minnesota Timberwolves waive Johnny Juzang

The BBNBA is a man down this week after the Minnesota Timberwolves waived Johnny Juzang on Wednesday. Juzang signed a two-way deal with Minnesota this season after spending four years with the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 21 games for the Timberwolves this season while averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Two-way players are only eligible to dress in 50 out of the season’s 82 games, and one of the reasons Minnesota felt compelled to waive Juzang was due to burning these games early in the season. According to head coach Chris Finch:

“You know as a two-way [player], I think regrettably we kind of burned through the games early on… he has a high-level skill being able to shoot the ball, he’s played enough NBA minutes that I’m sure he’s going to continue to have opportunities somewhere else, maybe down the road that’s here. He was nothing but a great pro and a joy to coach every single day.”

As a 6-foot-7 sharpshooter, another team may pick up Juzang for the remainder of the season. Fans of his former team, the Utah Jazz, seem keen on the idea of targeting Juzang to fill out their open roster spot. Then again, Kentucky could use another outside threat. Sure, Juzang is almost 25 years old and a five-year NBA veteran, but I hear NCAA eligibility rules are flexible these days.

Juzang last played for the ‘Cats in the 2019-20 season as a freshman, where he averaged about the same number of points as he did with the Timberwolves this season. He marks the second former Kentucky player shipped out of Minnesota in 2026, after the franchise traded Rob Dillingham to the Chicago Bulls. Julius Randle remains the lone BBNBA representative in Minneapolis.