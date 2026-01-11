Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Mississippi State Safety Cyrus Reyes Commits to Kentucky

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck38 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

The commitments are starting to roll back in for Kentucky football. Mississippi State safety Cyrus Reyes announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday night.

Reyes appeared in 25 total games the past two years at Mississippi State, recording 12 total tackles. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety out of Katy, TX, was a three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He ranked as the No. 2,129 overall player and No. 207 safety according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Reyes has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class

Cyrus Reyes is the 18th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonDBFt. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal GibbonsPittRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardLT (6-6, 330)Bonita (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeRedshirt Senior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemanDL (6-2, 300)Davenport North (Iowa) HSSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 175)Herndon (Va.)USFSenior
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 190)Taylor (Tx.) KatyMississippi StateJunior

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-10