Mississippi State Safety Cyrus Reyes Commits to Kentucky
The commitments are starting to roll back in for Kentucky football. Mississippi State safety Cyrus Reyes announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday night.
Reyes appeared in 25 total games the past two years at Mississippi State, recording 12 total tackles. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety out of Katy, TX, was a three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He ranked as the No. 2,129 overall player and No. 207 safety according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.
Reyes has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Class
Cyrus Reyes is the 18th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|DB
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pitt
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|LT (6-6, 330)
|Bonita (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Redshirt Senior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|DL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport North (Iowa) HS
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 175)
|Herndon (Va.)
|USF
|Senior
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Taylor (Tx.) Katy
|Mississippi State
|Junior
Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.
