Mississippi State Safety Cyrus Reyes Commits to Kentucky

The commitments are starting to roll back in for Kentucky football. Mississippi State safety Cyrus Reyes announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday night.

Reyes appeared in 25 total games the past two years at Mississippi State, recording 12 total tackles. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety out of Katy, TX, was a three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He ranked as the No. 2,129 overall player and No. 207 safety according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Reyes has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cyrus Reyes is the 18th addition to Will Stein’s transfer portal class.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson DB Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Cardinal Gibbons Pitt Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Lance Heard LT (6-6, 330) Bonita (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Redshirt Senior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman DL (6-2, 300) Davenport North (Iowa) HS South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 175) Herndon (Va.) USF Senior Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 190) Taylor (Tx.) Katy Mississippi State Junior

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.