Missouri is a 'Different-Looking Team' Since the First Matchup With Kentucky

When Kentucky faces Missouri on Thursday in the SEC Tournament, the Cats will be looking to get revenge for the loss they suffered at Rupp Arena in January. However, this won’t be the same Mizzou team they faced just two months ago.

KSR+ talked to Missouri beat reporter Kyle McAreavy of Mizzou Today to preview Thursday’s game. He said that Missouri’s rotation has set in more firmly since January.

“It’s a different-looking team than it was the first time Mizzou and Kentucky faced off,” McAreavy said. “That was pretty fresh into Mizzou, getting two of its better players back, Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce. They just re-entered the rotation at the start of SEC play. They were still working their way in. What they do best, generally, is their interior presence. The team is very long. They’re tall at basically every position.

Missouri has Mark Mitchell, who leads the team in points (17.9), rebounds (5.2), and assists (3.6), leading the charge. Then, Shawn Phillips and Trent Burns have also provided some additional help in the post.

“Mitchell provides pretty much everything they want to do on the inside, offensively. It’s interesting because you go into games, and he’s never the X-Factor for Mizzou in a game because what he does doesn’t change. Shawn Phillips is a 7-foot center,” McAreavy said. “They’ve had a 7-foot-5 freshman center, Trent Burns, come on lately and play a lot better. On both sides of the ball, the best part of Mizzou’s team has been how they play in the paint.”

Jayden Stone Has Shown Different Sides to His Game

When Jayden Stone first entered the rotation for Missouri, he was shooting the ball at a “fantastic rate” from three-point range, McAreavy said. However, since then, he’s been in a bit of a slump.

“Recently, he’s been slumping a little bit,” he said. “I don’t really know what the cause of that is. The percentages have just been kind of low all over the floor for him.”

Shooting can still be a strength for Stone. If he shows that side of his game, he’s in for a big game.

“When he’s at his best, he’s an excellent three-point shooter who’s also providing a pretty high level of rebounding for a guard his size,” McAreavy said. “What he does best is the outside shooting and rebounding, but recently, he’s been in a little bit of a slump at both.”

What Needs to Go Right for Missouri?

If Missouri is to advance against Kentucky on Thursday, it will come down to its interior presence. That’s on both sides of the ball.

“When Mizzou is at its best, it’s when it’s winning points in the paint by 15-ish points or more, depending on the opponent,” McAreavy said. “I don’t think they’ll dominate Kentucky there, but winning that type of category, those categories that are impacted by size and strength, would be a major, major factor.”

Missouri will also need contributions across the board. That has to come from Mitchell, Stone, Piece, as well as the new starting point guard, T.O. Barrett.

“[Barrett] rose pretty quickly after joining the starting lineup a handful of games after Kentucky and Mizzou initially played. Recently, teams have adjusted how they defend him, taking away his contributions a little bit,” McAreavy said. “Getting him back into a rhythm, adjusting the adjustments, would be a big factor. If it’s only Mark Mitchell as the offense, that’s not a good spot for Mizzou to be in. If he has complementary pieces like Jayden Stone, Trent Piece, and T.O. Barrett also playing well, that’s when Mizzou is at its best.”