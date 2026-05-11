Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy Shot at Concert in Mississippi

One of the top running backs in college football has been hospitalized. The Missouri football team announced that Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a gunshot wound while attending a concert in Mississippi over the weekend.

“Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition,” the school said in a statement.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that there is optimism Hardy will be able to return to the gridiron at some point. “How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around,” said Thamel.

Hardy is one of the best running backs in college football. The Mississippi native began his career at Louisiana-Monroe. He was a Kentucky target in the transfer portal last offseason before he ultimately signed with Missouri.

The step up in competition did not faze Hardy. He had seven 100+ yard rushing games, including a 300-yard day against Mississippi State. He finished the year with the second-most rushing yards in college football, tallying 1,649 and 16 touchdowns. Hardy was a Consensus First-Team All-American.

Kentucky played Missouri annually once they joined the SEC in 2012, winning seven of the 12 matchups, but the two teams did not meet over the last two seasons. Missouri is back on the Kentucky football schedule this fall. The Wildcats will travel to CoMo in the SEC regular season finale on Nov. 21.

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