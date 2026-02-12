Missouri Upset Texas A&M in Unusual Fashion

You have watched college basketball for a very long time. Around this time of year, thrilling finishes are around every turn. Sometimes that comes in the form of a late set to get an open three. If it misses, the tip-in, put-back finish is also a thrilling way to win. Officials may intervene and decide it at the free-throw line. The most heart-racing might be the “frenetic run in transition prayer” that rarely falls. On Wednesday night, Missouri surprised college basketball fans with something different.

The Tigers are Bubblicious. A Quad 1 win at Texas A&M is exactly what Dennis Gates needed to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. The game was as nip-and-tuck as it gets. The two teams traded the lead eight times over the final five minutes at Reed Arena. Zach Clemence‘s jumper gave the Aggies a one-point lead.

After missing a chance to take the lead, Gates wasn’t taking any chances with his final possession. Missouri took a timeout with 25 seconds on the clock. Instead of drawing up a play to get an open jump shot, Gates did something even bolder. He called for a lob. Surprisingly, it worked to perfection.

Mark Mitchell threw a perfectly placed pass to Shawn Phillips Jr. who threw down the go-ahead dunk. Texas A&M missed a wide open threw on the ensuing possession, gathered the offensive rebound, then called a timeout, but did not get a clean look as Missouri escaped with an 86-85 win.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Tennessee (Almost) Blew Another Lead

Kentucky fans are well aware of Tennessee’s penchant for blowing big leads. The Vols led by 17 points in the first half against the Wildcats in Knoxville and by 14 points in Lexington. They lost both of those games. Tennessee nearly walked into another catastrophe in SEC play on Wednesday night.

Playing at The Hump against Mississippi State, who is making its case as the worst team in the SEC, the Vols were in cruise control. Tennessee led 63-40 with 10 minutes to play. Five minutes and nine missed shots later, it was a five-point game.

“We got to figure that out,” point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie said after the game. “I think the second half, we were just a little too passive and not being aggressive like we should when we get up.”

Unfortunately, the Vols have Nate Ament. The freshman phenom took over down the stretch and scored six points in a hurry to stop the Mississippi State run. It was enough to escape Starkville with a 73-64 win.

Josh Hubbard had 31 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 3-8 in SEC play and 11-13 overall. Chris Jans has had one of the top scoring point guards on his team for three years and has nothing to show for it.