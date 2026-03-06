Mitch Barnhart explains what his new post-retirement role at UK will look like

After 24 years, Mitch Barnhart will retire as the University of Kentucky’s Athletic Director on June 30. But he won’t be far away from the school once that move becomes official.

Barnhart’s new role will not be within the actual athletic department. Instead, his new title will be the university’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. He’ll begin working that position on June 1, earning $950,000 annually (including benefits such as insurance, tickets to athletic events, and a country club membership) through August 31, 2030. When news first broke of Barnhart’s retirement earlier this week, the actual details of what his new role entailed were scarce.

During his retirement ceremony on Friday afternoon, Barnhart took questions from the media, where he was asked what his goals and responsibilities would be once the transition takes place. Responding with a four-minute answer, the longtime AD began by referencing a conversation he had with UK President Eli Capilouto back in mid-December.

“President Capilouto came and talked to me, and he said, ‘You know, I know you’ve got this ambassador clause in your contract, we’re not — no one’s really sure what that means, you know, we’re not sure what that means,'” Barnhart said. “And so we’d like to get your feel for where you think your heartbeat is for your career.”

Barnhart then went on to explain that he and Capilouto talked regularly to discuss what matters most for the next step in his career. Eventually, Capilouto came back with a plan for a sports initiative pathway.

“I’m trying to define what that is, and we’re obviously going to have to build that from the ground up,” Barnhart said. “And in some respects, there’s some things in place and be able to work on that. But the position is no longer ambassador, and so it reframed where we are. So the job was a little ambiguous as an ambassador, and then I think what (Capilouto) did was he put pen to paper and gave it some clear direction as to what we’re trying to do and be a part of the workforce initiative to create jobs and to get young people on a path.”

Barnhart went on to say that he receives 20-30 resumes per month from people interested in the enterprise and operation of sports, but those people don’t quite know how to do the job just yet. Helping them figure that out and be better prepared will be part of his responsibilities. “To teach, mentor, and grow. That’s what I want to do,” he added, mentioning that he wants to aid in helping with fundraising and philanthropy projects at UK.

He also wanted to dispel the idea that he’s receiving a “golden parachute” going into retirement and that he’s “going to sit in the rocking chair and eat hay”. Barnhart called that notion “ridiculous garbage” and something “started by some couple two or three knuckleheads,” before framing what his full role will look like as a work in progress.

“In a nutshell, I have some sense of where we’re gonna go and how we’re gonna do it,” he said. “But building, sometimes you get into it and you figure how to build after that and you go. And I’m gonna do that.”

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.