Mitch Barnhart Says He Won't Be Involved in Kentucky's AD Search: 'That is Not My Role'

With Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart retiring, effective June 30, the search for his successor is now underway. That’s a search that Barnhart himself does not plan to play an active role in.

Starting on June 1, Barnhart will serve as the school’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. During his retirement press conference on Friday, Barnhart was asked about what he envisions for Kentucky’s next athletic director moving forward.

“I’m not going to pick my successor,” Barnhart said. “That is not my role. This is the university’s search, and I will not be involved in it. If they ask my advice or ask my opinion, I’m glad to give it, but this is the President’s search. It’s his search.”

‘They Don’t Need Mitch Barnhart 2.0’

Mitch Barnhart said that when he first took over as Kentucky’s athletic director in 2002, he “should’ve listened to some other advice.” However, now in his departing role, he hopes to provide advice of his own.

“They don’t need Mitch Barnhart 2.0. They don’t,” Barnhart said. “They need their own version of what’s best for them and what they think is best for this program. I’m good with that.”

Barnhart said that he wants “what’s best for Kentucky.” He went on to mention several of the coaches he hired during his time as Kentucky’s AD.

“They’re my coaches. I want them to be successful,” he said. “If making a change in what I’ve done or how I’ve done it, change it. It’s okay. I’m unoffendable. It doesn’t bother me. That’s okay. I’ve taken enough shots. I think I can handle that. We’re okay. No, I’m not going to be involved. That’s their deal, but if they want my advice, I’m glad to give it. I just want to teach young people at this point in time.”