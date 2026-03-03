More details emerge on Mitch Barnhart's new role at Kentucky -- which will not be in athletics

Mitch Barnhart is retiring as Kentucky’s athletic director, effective June 30; although he has a new role with the university, it will not be in the athletic department.

Starting on June 1, Barnhart will serve as the school’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. The details on that role are scarce, as the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative is a new project by UK President Eli Capilouto. Barnhart’s amended contract describes the initiative as “a transdisciplinary and collaborative approach to the study and promotion of sports,” which is pretty vague; however, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton tells Matt Jones that Barnhart’s new position will be on the academic side of the university, and he will not have a role in athletics moving forward (other than as a supporter, of course).

“Spoke to a spokesman for UK about Mitch Barnhart’s role with the University after retirement I am told Barnhart will have NO ROLE with Athletics. His position is on the academic side about helping make UK a top place to put students in jobs and careers in sports workforce. “Barnhart will be moving to a campus position and the role is not designed to in any way have any management or oversight over UK Athletics….not even in advisory role. He is helping create a UK Academic Sports Workforce program. “The fact that Mitch Barnhart will have no role in UK Athletics going forward is something UK probably should have made clear initially (and why they should have had press conference). But it alleviates part of my concern about oversight over a future AD hire. After speaking with UK’s spokesperson, the University was very clear to me that Barnhart will not be in UK Athletics management role. Now whether it’s worth the $950,000 a year is in the eyes of the observer of course.

Barnhart’s new contract will run through August 31, 2030, with a base salary of $950,000, payable in equal monthly installments. He will also continue to receive benefits (health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance, long-term disability, etc.) and his country club membership. There are some other perks, including 10 tickets to home football, men’s basketball, and baseball games, club access, etc., which will be Barnhart’s for life.

Blanton also told Matt that UK will conduct a “thoughtful” search for Barnhart’s replacement, with another source saying that they expect to interview candidates inside and outside of UK Athletics. It will probably help matters knowing that Barnhart will be in a separate department altogether.