Mitch Barnhart expected to announce retirement as Kentucky's athletic director

The end of an era is nigh. Mitch Barnhart is expected to retire from his position as Kentucky’s athletic director, Pete Nakos reports. An announcement is expected this week, which will bring Barnhart’s 24-year tenure in Lexington to an end. Barnhart has a clause in his contract that will allow him to step down from his role and become a special assistant to UK President Eli Capilouto with six months’ notice.

Barnhart is the longest-serving AD among Power Four schools, passing Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, who announced his retirement last summer. He has emerged as a leading voice in college sports in recent years, serving as one of 10 athletic directors on the NCAA’s Settlement Implementation Committee, which was formed to guide the national rollout of the House case settlement, and as the chairman of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Committee in 2020-21. Barnhart has been the chair of the SEC athletic directors since 2017 and also served on the College Football Playoff Committee, one of only four people to serve on the selection committee for both men’s basketball and football postseasons. In 2019, he was named Division I AD of the Year by SportsBusiness Journal.

At Kentucky, Barnhart transformed the athletics department, hiring head coaches in every sport but rifle and overseeing major facilities upgrades. Kentucky has won six NCAA championships during his tenure: men’s basketball (2012), volleyball (2020), and rifle (2011, 2018, 2021, 2022). The Cats have also won over 60 regular-season and tournament conference titles, including first-time championships in baseball, women’s tennis, men’s golf, STUNT, and women’s swimming and diving.

Barnhart stayed on as AD through one of the most challenging times in college sports, helping the department through the changes brought forth by NIL and the House Settlement. In the past two years, he’s overseen the hiring of the three biggest coaches in the department: Mark Pope to replace John Calipari, Kenny Brooks to replace Kyra Elzy, and, most recently, Will Stein to replace Mark Stoops. He also shepherded the athletic department’s move to Champions Blue LLC, a holding company created to give UK more flexibility and generate revenue in the revenue-sharing era.

Barnhart may be most remembered for hiring John Calipari and Mark Stoops, two of the most successful coaches in the school’s history, but his legacy extends far beyond Kentucky’s most well-known sports. Volleyball has emerged as a perennial power under Craig Skinner, winning the national championship in 2020 and finishing as the runner-up in 2025. The baseball program has taken a big step forward under Nick Mingione, advancing to the school’s first-ever College World Series in 2024. The women’s basketball program has new life under Kenny Brooks.

The department has invested back in all three programs, building Kentucky Proud Park and renovating Historic Memorial Coliseum, the home of volleyball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, and STUNT. Kroger Field underwent a $126 million renovation in 2015 and is in the midst of $25 million worth of enhancements. Rupp Arena, which is owned by the Lexington Center Corporation, has also gotten a significant facelift.

Barnhart succeeded Larry Ivy in 2002 as the university’s tenth athletic director. He came to Kentucky from Oregon State, where he served in the same capacity from 1998 to 2002. Before Oregon State, Barnhart worked in athletics administration posts at Tennessee (1986-98), Southern Methodist University (1983-86), Oregon (1983), and San Diego State (1982-83). He has an extensive tree of former staffers who have gone on to become Division I athletic directors, including Greg Byrne of Alabama, Mark Coyle at Minnesota, Rob Mullens at Oregon, Scott Stricklin at Florida, John Cohen at Auburn, DeWayne Peevy at DePaul, and Kevin Saal at Wichita State.

An official announcement is expected soon.