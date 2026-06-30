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Mitch Barnhart says goodbye to BBN on social media

Drew Franklin
Drew Franklin@DrewFranklinKSR
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Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart holds a commemorative bourbon barrel top following Mark Pope's first win as head coach - Mont Dawson, Kentucky Sports Radio
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart holds a commemorative bourbon barrel top following Mark Pope's first win as head coach - Mont Dawson, Kentucky Sports Radio

On his way out, Mitch Barnhart gave thanks to the University of Kentucky, its student-athletes, coaches, fans, and staff on social media.

In three posts, he wrote to Big Blue Nation:

From the bottom of our hearts, Connie and I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the past few months and days. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude. The last 24 years serving at the University of Kentucky have been the honor of our lives.

We’re so appreciative of the fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff who we have gotten to work with.

Thankful to be able to compete and journey with them through the peaks and valleys. We look forward to cheering on the Wildcats as part of Big Blue Nation for years to come. Go Cats!

UK Athletics celebrates Barnhart on social media

In return, several of UK Athletics’ programs thanked Barnhart for his commitment.

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2026-06-30
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