Mitch Barnhart says goodbye to BBN on social media

On his way out, Mitch Barnhart gave thanks to the University of Kentucky, its student-athletes, coaches, fans, and staff on social media.

In three posts, he wrote to Big Blue Nation:

From the bottom of our hearts, Connie and I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the past few months and days. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude. The last 24 years serving at the University of Kentucky have been the honor of our lives. We’re so appreciative of the fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff who we have gotten to work with. Thankful to be able to compete and journey with them through the peaks and valleys. We look forward to cheering on the Wildcats as part of Big Blue Nation for years to come. Go Cats!

From the bottom of our hearts, Connie and I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the past few months and days. We're overwhelmed with gratitude. The last 24 years serving at the @universityofky have been the honor of our lives. 💙🙏 — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) June 30, 2026

Thankful to be able to compete and journey with them through the peaks and valleys. We look forward to cheering on the Wildcats as part of Big Blue Nation for years to come. Go Cats!



🙏🙏🙏💙💙💙💙💙💙🙏🙏🙏 — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) June 30, 2026

UK Athletics celebrates Barnhart on social media

In return, several of UK Athletics’ programs thanked Barnhart for his commitment.

Thank you, Mr. Barnhart, for your tireless dedication to the Big Blue Nation and for leaving Kentucky Athletics stronger than you found it. Congratulations on an extraordinary career, and best wishes in retirement. pic.twitter.com/qdjWtBP6l7 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 30, 2026

For all the wins, championships, memories, and endless support, unwavering belief in UK Men’s Basketball, and an amazing 24-year run, thank you, Mr. Barnhart. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uhvWlfVlEc — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 30, 2026

The impact of great leadership is measured in the people it empowers.



Thank you, Mr. Barnhart, for 24 years of supporting Kentucky Women’s Basketball and helping build a foundation that will last for years to come. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TVf4ARfVXX — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 30, 2026