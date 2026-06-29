Mitch Barnhart's Unforgettable Moments with the Media Complicate Legacy

In his final days as the athletic director of the University of Kentucky, some of Mitch Barnhart’s most lasting memories for Big Blue Nation aren’t accepting trophies or cutting ribbons on new facilities.

Pardon me, I misspoke. There is one trophy that immediately comes to mind for this writer. It’s the WWE belt that rested between two forced grins between Barnhart and John Calipari.

That conversation with BBN Tonight was to reassure Kentucky basketball fans that the program was still on the right path, despite a second loss in three years to a double-digit seed in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

“This notion that we have no relationship and stuff like that is garbage,” was Barnhart’s most memorable line from the uncomfortable conversation.

Instead of quelling the concerns of Kentucky fans, this kumbaya moment became the last time we heard Calipari in an official capacity as the Kentucky head coach. Two weeks later, Cal left for Arkansas.

The abrupt about-face is an exceptional representation of Mitch Barnhart’s relationship with Kentucky fans through his public comments. For the majority of his 24 years in Lexington, he only spoke once annually, providing a healthy serving of word salad, but every once in a while, the folksy father-figure atop UK Athletics would snap, giving aggrieved Kentucky fans fuel. Even though the good should outweigh the bad, these are the moments that have stuck.

Mark Stoops and the “One-Year Blip”

A wise man once told me, “There’s a reason Mitch only talks once a year.” When he steered off the script, it didn’t take much to step in it.

Following Mark Stoops‘ 4-8 campaign in 2024, people around the program attempted to diminish the backslide by describing it as a “one-year blip.” It absolutely enraged a football fanbase that saw the program miss opportunities in 2022, then scrambled to settle for 7-5 in 2023. To call it a “one-year blip” was insulting the intelligence of Kentucky football fans. That’s why Stoops moved on from it at the start of spring practice. Mitch Barnhart did not.

“I’m confident that (Stoops) loves his place. He’s the all-time winningest coach here, and that’s saying something. There’s been a lot of people who tried hard here and couldn’t sustain it and couldn’t work at it,” Barnhart told the Herald-Leader’s Jon Hale.

“… A one-year blip is not what I would call ‘not sustaining it.’ Now, if we go two or three more, a couple more years, and we’re still not back where we want to be, sure, then you have to have a conversation about, what are we trying to get to here?”

Those two ended up having that conversation after Stoops lost his final two games in 2025 by a combined score of 86-17.

Barnhart and Stoops go to War with John Calipari

On a warm Saturday morning in August, I arrived at Kroger Field, prepared to share the latest from a Kentucky football fall camp scrimmage. Little did I know that I was stepping into the middle of a Kentucky athletic department civil war. It is the most shocking moment of my professional career and it may never be topped.

Fresh off a loss to Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, Calipari hosted reporters for a chit-chat during a summer trip to the Bahamas. One goal of this conversation was to make a public push for an upgraded basketball facility. Cal clearly did not read the room. “This is a basketball school. It’s always been that.”

That didn’t sit well with Mark Stoops, who had just completed his second 10-win season in four years and was two victories away from surpassing Bear Bryant as the school’s all-time leader in wins. Stoops fired back on social media: “Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins.”

About 48 hours after this public tit-for-tat, Mitch Barnhart arrived with Mark Stoops for the Saturday speaking session. From the outside looking in, the AD was prepared to police his department and lower the public temperature between his two prominent coaches. Instead, he threw gas on the fire and joined Stoops in a war against Calipari.

“We all know this program wasn’t born on third base,” Stoops said during his fiery press conference. At one point, Barnhart said, “you get a little success you can be a little entitled.” That was more passive than this direct shot.

“I have two coaches that have been with me—one 13 years [Calipari], one 10 years [Stoops],” Barnhart said. “I hired them both. I gave them the opportunities to coach here, their families to come here, to win championships here, to go to bowl games here. I’ve walked with both of them through good and bad. … And they’ve been provided every opportunity to do the very things that they want to do to be successful. That isn’t changing. As long as I’m in the chair, we will have that support. If that’s not good enough, you know, coaches change a lot in today’s world.”

This feud festered like an untreated wound and ultimately served as the beginning of the end for all three at Kentucky.

Two Final Outbursts from Barnhart

Pat Forde once described Barnhart as a “near-hermit” who “mastered the art of boring excellence since 2002.” That was the case for two decades, but not the final two times Kentucky fans heard from Barnhart.

When Barnhart quickly moved on from Mark Stoops and hired Will Stein, the Kentucky AD received universal praise for biting the expensive bullet, then quickly securing an offensive wunderkind to become the Wildcats’ next head football coach. Stein’s introductory press conference was supposed to be a day of celebration. That’s what made Barnhart’s comments so bizarre.

Reporters gathered to pose a few questions about the search process. At one point, someone asked the Kentucky AD if Stein had enough financial support to be successful. When his predecessor spent years complaining about it publicly, it’s a fair question.

“We’re confident in what we’re doing. People ask that question 19 different ways with all that stuff that’s been going on, and it’s exhausting. Enough. Enough about, ‘Have we got enough?’ We’ve got enough. And we’re working at it just like everyone else is working at it… This notion that we don’t have enough is ridiculous,” said the Kentucky athletics director.

Barnhart attempted to play that “enough” card one more time at another event that was supposed to be celebratory. After announcing his retirement in March, we learned that Mitch was getting a new gig at the school as the “Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative.” So what exactly is that job? When he was asked that question, he couldn’t really explain it — “I’m trying to define what that is” — but he was not happy that it was getting asked.

“All I’ve ever done in my life is work, so this notion that this golden parachute is falling from the ceiling and I’m going to sit in the rocking chair and eat hay is ridiculous garbage.”

In the weeks that followed, more and more became skeptical of Barnhart’s role. Pressure from prominent donors, the media, and the Governor ultimately eradicated the golden parachute as Barnhart and UK agreed to part ways without the $7-figure post retirement job.

Barnhart was a successful leader who left a legacy with a lengthy and impressive resume. That legacy is not always viewed through blue-tinted glasses because of his inability to effectively communicate to Kentucky fans from the public pulpit.

[READ: We have to find these golden parachute knuckleheads and bring them to justice]