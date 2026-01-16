Mitch Barnhart would like to see more alignment with calendars for transfer portal window, College Football Playoff

College football has eliminated the spring transfer portal window, moving to a single window that opens for two weeks in January.

Removing the second window in the spring allows teams to maintain roster continuity throughout the offseason, as players would not be able to transfer after being with a program for a few months. Last offseason, Kentucky saw players transfer into the program in the winter only to watch them leave in the spring. That can no longer happen. However, it has created additional stress for coaches such as Will Stein, who is now leading the Wildcats after Mark Stoops was relieved of his duties.

When the portal window opened this year on Jan. 2, Stein was still fulfilling two jobs: being the offensive coordinator at Oregon during the Ducks’ run in the College Football Playoffs, while also filling out a roster in Lexington. Teams still in the CFP during this window are having to navigate roster-building for next season, despite still playing in the current season. Some will look at that as those schools still in the playoff crying from the yacht, but it has real implications for someone like Stein, who has navigated the waters well so far, but is not alone in this unusual scenario.

With all that in mind, earlier this week, the NCAA announced that the college basketball portal window (a 15-day window) will be moved to after the NCAA Tournament ends to help avoid what is currently happening with football.

UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart talked on Thursday about the college football transfer portal window with local reporters. He would like to see the portal window more aligned with the College Football Playoff schedule to take stress off coaches and players. Barnhart is open to different ways of making that happen, but did not dive too far into what those avenues might actually look like.

“I can honestly say I can see a variety of solutions,” Barnhart said. “Each one of them has something that makes sense. There’s some reasons to do each of them. The one portal idea for football I think is really, really important. Where that finds a home is really important as well. I think it dovetails into the college football playoff plans and how that schedule lays out. If the college football playoff changes in terms of format and how it flows on a calendar, I think that’s really important for the portal.

“Everyone wants to separate those conversations. They have to be together… I’m hopeful that those are the things that are happening that eventually we can get those two in the same conversation. Right now they’re not, I don’t think.”

The portal rules have continued to change in recent years. Having a set calendar would help create clarity regarding how a team builds its roster in the offseason.

“Right now it has been a bit of an upheaval for the last two to three years in terms of portal windows and calendars,” Barnhart added. “We just can’t seem to get into a flow, and I think that would be really, really important to do that.”

Would that mean moving the college football portal window until after the CFP? Those are the types of conversations Barnhart would like to see happening.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.