Mitch Barnhart's first comments as Kentucky's AD, 24 years later

Mitch Barnhart was introduced as UK’s new athletic director on July 15, 2002, replacing Larry Ivy as the head of UK Athletics. Nearly 24 years later, Barnhart’s final contract expired today, June 30, 2026, marking the end of the Barnhart era leading the Wildcats.

In his introductory press conference, Barnhart, who arrived from Oregon State, said of his place at Kentucky, “There are no more stops in me. This is it. I’m not going anywhere.”

Turns out, he was right. Barnhart retires after more than two decades in Lexington. On his way out, let’s look at other things Barnhart said, and what others said about him, on the day that UK president Lee Todd Jr. introduced him to Big Blue Nation.

On hiring outside of the Kentucky network

A Kansas City native coming from Oregon State, Barnhart was the first UK AD in 70 years without prior ties to the university. “I don’t think it hurts me,” he said at the time. “I think if you really have an outside, objective opinion, sometimes that can be helpful.”

Billy Joe Miles, chairman of the UK Board of Trustees, liked the outside hire. Miles told the Courier-Journal, “He doesn’t come with obligations. He’s come to start a new winning program. He’s not tied to all the old. Once people become close friends, it’s not a matter of getting the job done. It’s a little bit of obligation of taking care of your friends, and this gets us away from that.”

Another trustee, Marian Sims, added, “There was never a sense, and some candidates had this, of a good old boy network.”

President Todd, who led the search committee, explained that Kentucky opened its search to include the best of the best nationwide without consideration of any connections to UK.

“In my search, I put no premium on somebody having been at UK before,” said Todd. “I put no premium on them being an ex-athlete and no premium on any particular sport. I wanted someone with the sensibilities and capabilities to manage a $41 million business, and if they didn’t have Kentucky ties, that was OK.’

“We looked for a management, someone with abilities in the business side, fundraising, serving the student-athlete and integrity, using sound fiscal management, serving the student-athlete and competing for championships.”

On basketball tickets for the AD

The athletic directors before Barnhart, the ones with all of those local friends and connections, created a ticket problem. Ivy, who held the job for only two years before an athletic department review, reportedly controlled 165 basketball tickets to each home game. Before him, some ADs had as many as 200. Ivy used his to “barter everything,” Todd explained.

Barnhart was aware that ticketing had gotten out of hand before his arrival. He said, “I understand there are some issues with tickets. Well, I need about five. Maybe when my folks come in, I’ll ask for a few more, but I don’t need many. And I don’t think anybody else does, either.”

He made reference to Ivy trading tickets for cars, saying, “I haven’t seen tickets or cars win one game yet.”

Barnhart received eight tickets to Kentucky football and basketball games.

Barnhart inherited a football program facing three years’ NCAA probation. “Probation is just the hand you’re dealt,” he explained at the time. “You must go on from this point. You know what you have to work with and move on.”

Still, he saw the potential in Kentucky Football despite its NCAA standing when he arrived. Barnhart, who also worked at Tennessee, SMU, Oregon, and San Diego State, believed in the foundation in Lexington.

“We have better resources here than at most places. I’ve been on most of the campuses in the Pacific-10 and the Big 12, and this place has great resources and facilities. We’ve got to do some things differently in the way we approach it, and we’ve got to work hard at it. But it can be done.”

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats athletic director Mitch Barnhart reacts to the game during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

UK head football coach Guy Morriss said of the hire, “He has a lot of ideas, and I’m looking forward to hearing them. We need all the manpower and brainpower we can muster to get this thing going.”

Barnhart’s initial ideas included his own involvement in recruiting.

“The AD has got to be involved with recruiting,” he said. “That’s where it starts. Then on game day, you have to help create an atmosphere of enthusiasm for those fans and coaches that it is absolutely creating a home-field advantage for you.”

On fan engagement and winning over BBN

Barnhart’s first assignment on the job, as he saw it, was meeting Big Blue Nation. “I want to meet the Kentucky fans, I want to get out and shake hands, meet alumni, go to barbecues. I enjoy that. It’s going to be a 24-7 job right away.”

Billy Joe Miles, chairman of the UK Board of Trustees, believed that Barnhart would be a man of the people. The day Barnhart was announced, Miles said, “He’ll be a statewide guy just like (Lee) Todd is. He’ll be accessible to the public. It’s all about perception and feeling… He’ll get out in the state and really win the confidence of the people.”

UK advisory committee member Gerald Smith added, “I feel we got the best person, period… You could tell this guy is serious and wants the job. In my view, as I listened to his presentation, he wouldn’t come here and roll up his sleeves. He would have his sleeves rolled up when he got here.”

Another committee member, Mira Ball, liked Barnhart’s enthusiasm and passion in his interview. “We were very pleased and think fans will be as well.”

On winning the state

Coming from jobs at both Oregon and Oregon State, Barnhart knew the importance of state rivalries. In Lexington, he said he wanted to “honor all our state rivalries,” pledging, “We will own our state.”

UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, left, and head basketball coach John Calipari shook hands at the conclusion of the Kentucky Senate Standing Committee on Education special testimony on Senate Bill 6, the Name Image Likeness Bill, sponsored by Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) at the Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Ky. on Feb. 9, 2022. Nil Calipari 05 Sam

On firing coaches

One of the hardest parts of the job is deciding to move on from coaches. From the beginning, Barnhart said he wouldn’t make those decisions right away but would rather wait at least a year to evaluate the performance of Kentucky’s coaches firsthand.

“I don’t think it’s fair to evaluate people without having the ability to talk to them,” Barnhart explained. “To be able to go a year and see how they run their show, what they do day in and day out, is essential to find out what we must do to move forward. There may be some outstanding things we can do to help. If we’re doing all we can and the job is still not getting done, then it’s time for a different conversation.

“Sometimes circumstances don’t work out and you have to make a change. That’s the worst part of the job, because you get close to the coaches. Emotions get in the way, and it gets difficult and not much fun.”

On his five guiding principles and hard work

According to the Herald-Leader, Barnhart listed his five guiding principles as operating in a first-class manner, great integrity, providing a great experience for athletes, sound fiscal management, and competing for championships in all sports.

He brought in some of his own people from Oregon State to help with that culture, calling those hires “absolute warriors for him” in Corvallis. Alabama AD Greg Byrne was one of those hires that Barnhart moved to Lexington with him.

Barnhart told UK’s Board of Trustees, “We’ll have a staff of great effort, great energy, and great enthusiasm. I’ll settle for nothing else. No one will outwork us. I’m not into martyrs. We’re supposed to work. I don’t want to hear how hard we work and the effort we put in.”

Readers can decide for themselves how those opening promises measured up. One thing is certain, though. Barnhart never made another stop.