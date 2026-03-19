Mitch Barnhart's replacement could be local or national, but must be 'nimble and agile' and 'hold dear' Kentucky tradition

The University of Kentucky is in the process of finding Mitch Barnhart‘s replacement following the 66-year-old’s retirement as athletic director and transition to his new role as the first executive-in-residence of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative. UK President Eli Capilouto said at the time of Barnhart’s decision to step down that he would conduct a “listening tour” to determine the best path forward for the school in its search for a new leader of the athletics department.

Barnhart said that while he’s happy to share his two cents if asked, he wouldn’t be involved in the AD search.

“I’m not going to pick my successor,” he said in early March. “That is not my role. This is the university’s search. … This is the President’s search. It’s his search.”

At the time, he added that Kentucky does not “need Mitch Barnhart 2.0” and that “they need their own version of what’s best for them and what they think is best for this program.”

Where do things stand with that search, led by Capilouto? The listening tour is ongoing, but for the first time, he did open up on what he’s looking for in Kentucky’s next AD.

For starters, this isn’t just an automatic promotion for Deputy Athletics Director Marc Hill, Executive Associate Athletic Director Rachel Baker or anyone else inside that building. They will, however, be considered — along with all of the other national candidates deserving of a look (or listen?).

“Let me say, I’m going to finish the listening tour. It’s been quite informative thus far,” Capilouto said Wednesday. “I would imagine that in a position like this, we look national. … And that doesn’t mean you exclude folks who are local.”

Though he didn’t directly call Barnhart’s tree at Kentucky the branches he’ll pluck from, he did acknowledge it was something to keep in mind, knowing their success and the brands they’ve been able to establish at their own high-major programs. There has to be something in the water in Lexington, knowing the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Oregon, among others, all have Bluegrass roots working with Barnhart in his quarter-century with the Wildcats.

It’s impossible to ignore when viewing possible candidates, according to Capilouto.

“One of the things that I did in my research is that in Mitch’s tenure here, we have a number of really strong people that have gone on from their workings here for the university as associate or assistant athletic directors,” he said. “People like Greg Byrne in Alabama, Rob Mullens from Oregon, Scott Stricklin of Florida, John Cohen at Auburn, Mark Coyle at Minnesota. All these people worked under and with Mitch and have gone on to do other things.

“So, obviously, Mitch’s tree — let’s call it that way — has been pretty darn successful. And his way of doing things has, I think, been very positive in the majority of what’s happened here at UK.”

As for the job itself and what he’s looking for out of the new AD, Capilouto says they will not only have to be able to adjust with the times, but be ahead of them. It’s a complicated space, as we all know, with NIL and revenue sharing making the game of today and tomorrow worlds different from what it was yesterday.

That person will also need to understand and respect the tradition of the school and its championship standard across all sports. Kentucky will matter.

“Mitch will be the first to tell you that his job, as is mine, is quite different than it was 5 or 10 years ago. He’s adapted. Whoever we choose is going to have to be nimble and agile,” Capilouto said. “But hold dear, what I’ve heard from my interviews, the traditions that are held in reverence in Kentucky. Many people have said to me, this person needs to understand Kentucky, what the University of Kentucky means to our fellow citizens.

“That’s something that Mitch exhibited in numerous ways, and I certainly expect that with his successor.”

We are one step closer to finding the next AD in Lexington — and now have an idea of what Capilouto is looking for.