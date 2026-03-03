Mitch Barnhart's updated contract details reveal $950K salary, new job description

Mitch Barnhart announced his retirement as University of Kentucky Director of Athletics on Tuesday, ending his 24-year tenure leading the department, effective June 30. He first arrived in August of 2002, leading the Wildcats to six national championships and 63 regular-season and conference tournament championships across seven different sports.

He won’t be going far, though, as Barnhart is set to transition from AD to Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative on July 1, 2026. His previous contract included an option to take over a Special Assistant to President/University Representative role following his retirement, so this title is new and something we’re all figuring out on the fly.

What will that look like? And how much will he earn to do it as a new AD assumes his old position? Those details have been revealed with the amended contract released in full after being signed on March 2.

Barnhart will receive a retention incentive of $650,000 following the expiration of his previous contract on June 30, up from the $450,000 bonus that was written into a 2021 amendment. If he is fired without cause before July 1, the school must pay him his current base salary, paid monthly for the time remaining in the contract.

His new Executive in Residence role, once completing his service as AD, comes with the following responsibilities:

Jointly report to the President and Provost of the University

Serve as the Executive in Residence for the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative, a transdisciplinary and collaborative approach to the study and promotion of sports.

Work collaboratively with the other leaders of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative

Devote time, attention, and abilities to other duties as assigned, as well as faithfully serve the University

His new contract will run through August 31, 2030 with a base salary of $950,000, payable in equal monthly installments. He will also continue to receive benefits (health insurance, life insurance, dental insurance, long-term disability, etc.) and his country club membership.

Other details of note:

Barnhart shall no longer be entitled to the retention compensation or the incentive compensation following the transition.

During his service as Executive in Residence, should he choose to retire during the term and beyond the term, he will be provided 10 tickets for each UK home football game, men’s basketball game, and baseball game as well as access to Club C in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center for each home men’s basketball game. This benefit shall continue throughout AD’s retirement and through his and his wife’s lifetime.

Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto signed off on the amended contract on March 2, 2026.

It can be read in its entirety — all 56 pages, going back to January 1, 2011 — right HERE. The latest updates, however, can be found below:

A post-retirement gig paying out $950K per year? Not too shabby.