Kentucky MLB Draft Guide: Tyler Bell, Jaxon Jelkin, top signees, and every key decision to watch for

The 2026 MLB Draft will take center stage this weekend in Philadelphia. There will be a 20-round marathon where dreams will come true, millionaires will be made, and 2027 college baseball rosters will be finalized. You could call this monumental weekend.

Much is on the line for the Kentucky baseball program. KSR will have you covered for this pivotal weekend.

I’ve put together an NFL Draft guide every year for KSR for a half-decade now. Well, the baseball counterpart has arrived. Consider this your Big Blue resource for the entire weekend. It’s a big one loaded with everything you need to know.

Draft order, bonus pool info, player and signee capsules, rankings, and much more.

How To Watch: 2026 MLB Draft

A new format has arrived for the MLB Draft. The 20-round marathon will now take place over two days instead of three. Saturday and Sunday will be a busy time.

Saturday, July 11 Rounds 1-4 1 p.m. ET NBC/Peacock (picks 1-10, MLB Network (picks 11-4), MLB.com Sunday, July 12 Rounds 5-20 11:30 a.m. ET MLB.com

Most of the action will be streamed on MLB.com. The top 10 picks will occur on NBC before picks 11-40 are aired on the MLB Network. The only stream will have the entire draft.

MLB Draft Order

Chicago White Sox Tampa Bay Rays Minnesota Twins San Francisco Giants Pittsburgh Pirates Kansas City Royals Baltimore Orioles Athletics Atlanta Braves Colorado Rockies Washington Nationals Los Angeles Angels St. Louis Cardinals Miami Marlins Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers Houston Astros Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Guardians Boston Red Sox San Diego Padres Detroit Tigers Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Milwaukee Brewers Atlanta Braves (Prospect Promotive Incentive Pick) New York Mets Houston Astros San Francisco Giants (Competitive Balance Round A) Kansas City Royals Arizona Diamondbacks St. Louis Cardinals Tampa Bay Rays Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Colorado Rockies

Draft Bonus Pool

Under MLB’s current collective bargaining agreement, teams face limits on how much they can spend in bonuses to draft picks. Each selection in the first 10 rounds is allotted a signing bonus slot. A team’s bonus poll is calculated by adding up the bonus slots for each pick in the first 10 rounds. Players selected in the 11th round or later do not count against the bonus pool unless their bonus goes over $150,000.

The 10th round can be seen as a cut off line. NIL has changed things in that regard but the money starts to fall off after that point. Seeing players turn down the bonuses when in the first 10 rounds is rare but it does happen.

A reminder that teams can pay over slot on picks but that takes away money for the rest of their picks. That will be something to keep in mind as deals get reported. This is what the money situation looks like entering the draft.

Team Bonus Pool Pittsburgh Pirates $19,130,700 Tampa Bay Rays $19,009,300 Chicago White Sox $17,592,100 San Francisco Giants $17,350,600 Minnesota Twins $16,929,600 St. Louis Cardinals $16,612,300 Kansas City Royals $15,954,000 Atlanta Braves $15,870,800 Colorado Rockies $15,557,600 Athletics $13,840,300 Houston Astros $13,712,700 Arizona Diamondbacks $13,603,100 Baltimore Orioles $13,114,000 Washington Nationals $12,278,300 Miami Marlins $11,960, 100 Los Angeles Angels $11,755,400 Cincinnati Reds $10,758,500 Texas Rangers $10,219,200 Chicago Cubs $9,644,100 San Diego Padres $9,644,100 Cleveland Guardians $9,303,700 Detroit Tigers $9,165,100 Boston Red Sox $8,219,200 Seattle Mariners $8,218,200 Milwaukee Brewers $8,042,900 Philadelphia Phillies $7,773,000 New York Yankees $7,342,800 New York Mets $6,730,900 Toronto Blue Jays $5,543,100 Los Angeles Dodgers $3,951,900

Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Tyler Bell will go off the board early

We will not have to wait long for the first Kentucky player to enter draft range. Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell is a first-round prospect who should not fall out of the top 15. There is a chance that Bell might not fall out of the top five.

The Tampa Bay Rays own the No. 2 overall pick and selected Bell in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The switch-hitting infielder ultimately decided to turn down a pro baseball offer to play two seasons at Kentucky. Bell has improved his draft stock during that time and is now in position to become UK’s first top-10 selection since 1996. There’s a chance that Bell could become the program’s top selection ever. Everett Murray was selected No. 5 overall in the 1975 MLB Draft.

MLB.com has Bell as the No. 10 overall prospect. The Athletic’s Keith Law has Bell at No. 3 overall. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has Bell at No. 9 overall. He’s seen as a premium prospect.

Kentucky’s star leaves college baseball with a .314/.438/.556 slash line, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and 21 stolen bases across 459 plate appearances. That production has put Bell in position to make history.

Multiple Kentucky players/signees will be in draft range on Sunday

RHP Jaxon Jelkin

The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher is set to become a three-time MLB Draft pick on Sunday. Kentucky’s ace was a 14th-round pick in 2023 and a ninth-round pick in 2024. MLB.com reports that the 23-year-old was “dismissed from Nebraska as a freshman in 2022 and teams are still wary of his makeup” entering this draft. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel did top have Jelkin in the top-250. Jelkin is coming off a terrific season and has real stuff. The big right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and an impressive curveball owns one of the widest draft ranges in this class. It only takes one team. The weekend ace has a very wide draft window and where he ends up landing could determine if he returns for another year in Lexington or not.

RHP Grayson Willoughby

The Louisville (Ky.) Trinity standout was just named the National Player of the Year after leading his team to a dominant state title run. Willoughby was a two-way standout for the Rocks but is seen as a pitcher with a good fastball and changeup. That latter has a chance to become a dominant pitch. Willoughby would be eligible for the 2028 MLB Draft after two years at UK similar to Bell. A decision about his baseball future will need to be made after this draft. MLB.com and ESPN both have Willoughby landing between 200-205 on the big board with a seventh-round projection.

RHP Matt Ponatoski

The two-way star at Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller is signed to play both quarterback and pitcher at Kentucky. Will he make it to campus? Ponatoski was a shortstop-first for his prep career but is seen as a pitcher despite throwing just 30-plus innings over his final two seasons of high school baseball. The scouting report calls Ponatoski “a project with upside” entering this draft. Current buzz indicates that the quarterback could be leaning pro baseball with his draft decision. Would a fall in this draft prevent that? We’ll find out this weekend. ESPN and MLB.com have Ponatoski in the 120-205 range. That means he not falling past the seventh-round. That could be enough to get him to officially turn down college football after an eventful year since he committed to Kentucky last July.

INF Robert Omidi

The infielder from Canada has some tantalizing offensive potential making him an intriguing prospect in this draft. Omidi, 18, hits from the left side and has flashed raw power throughout his rise as a prospect. The Kentucky signee could play multiple infield positions with a permanent home at second or third most likely. MLB.com has him inside the top-250.

These Kentucky players/signees could be a close call

INF Jimmy Anderson

The junior college signee who hit .465 last season could be the man who replaces Tyler Bell at shortstop next season as Kentucky’s Windy City pipeline continues to roll on. That will be determined over the next few days. Anderson is currently outside of the top-250 big boards on MLB.com and ESPN.

INF Ethan Hindle

The Wisconsin native who was hurt in 2025 bounced back to put together a terrific campaign in 2026. Hindle earned starts at second, third, and designated hitter. The infielder finished the season slashing .306/.433/.617 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI across 251 plate appearances. Hindle could become Kentucky’s new starting second baseman if he doesn’t sign this weekend.

HIM-DLE OUT THE FRONT DOOR!!!@EHindle_27 with his 6th!



E1 | UK 2, Alabama 1



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/rD4qsBaSaJ — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 13, 2026

OF Jayce Tharnish

The St. Bonaventure transfer slashed .351/.412/.506 with 13 doubles, three triples six home runs, 38 RBI, and 32 stolen bases as Kentucky’s leadoff hitter in 2026. That was a year after Tharnish hit .403 in the A-10. The Pennsyvlania native also provided plus value in center field. Tharnish did not show up on any big boards during the pre-draft process. St. Joseph’s transfer Alex Kelsey is currently expected to replace Tharnish in Kentucky’s lineup but a fall on Sunday could lead to a second season in Lexington.

C Carson May

Kentucky lost three catchers to the portal this offseason but replaced them with Indiana transfer Brayden Ricketts and Houston transfer Riley Jackson. A high school signee could also be involved in the preseason battle royale for starts. That’s only if May gets out of this draft. The Kansas native who hits from the right side is one to monitor on Sunday.

Pump It Up: MLB Draft Preview

To kickoff the draft festivities, Pump It Up returned to KSR’s YouTube channel and the Big Blue Nation’s favorite podcast feeds this week. Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry joined yours truly to recap Kentucky’s transfer portal haul and analyze what is on the line this weekend at the draft. How this all develops will determine UK’s ceiling and floor on the diamond next spring.

Smash that play button.

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