MLB Proposes Banning HS Prospects in Draft, A Potential Boon for College Baseball

In one month, approximately 7,832 players will be selected in the MLB Draft over 985 rounds. The over-bloated player rights distribution process could receive a major overhaul for Major League Baseball, just in time for a lockout.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that MLB proposed changing its domestic amateur-entry system. This proposal would remove high school players from the MLB Draft, make college players eligible after their sophomore season, shrink the draft from 20 to 12 rounds, and cut the bonus pool from $358.7M to $200M.

Under the current system, players can be taken in the MLB Draft out of high school. If they instead elect to attend college, they become draft eligible after three years, or their 21st birthday, whichever comes first.

Why This Would Help College Baseball

Two of Nick Mingione’s top recruits may never show up on campus. Matt Ponatoski and Kentucky Mr. Baseball Grayson Willoughby will hear their names called at some point in next month’s MLB Draft. They will then get to choose between college or the pros. This new system would remove that choice, no longer penalizing the sport’s best recruiters, and improve the talent pool in college baseball.

It Doesn’t Hurt the Players

If an 18-year-old wanted to skip college, accept a signing bonus, and start his professional career, that was a lucrative option in the past, albeit one that could be short-sighted. In the current climate of college athletics, you can still get paid while attending college. In the power four conferences, baseball is receiving adequate funding, offering a much better lifestyle than Minor League Baseball.

Why It Makes Sense for MLB

Why should the MLB fund its own talent development system? None of the other major sports do this. Not only do they rely on colleges to develop talent, but they also weed out the players who can’t cut it. Two years of data in college baseball can provide scouts a much clearer picture of the type of player they’re adding to their organization.

Will it Work?

This seems like a great idea that would benefit the sport, but it’s only going to become another sticking point in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement. The baseball world is preparing for a lockout over the salary cap dispute. Baseball doesn’t have one, but should it? What about a spending floor? Adding this MLB Draft proposal into the equation is just one more thing for both sides to disagree on and force a lockout next spring.