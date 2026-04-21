Mo Dioubate says goodbye to Kentucky -- and decides to stay in the SEC

Mo Dioubate is leaving Kentucky, as expected — but now official, following his goodbye to the Wildcats on Monday. The gritty and versatile forward decided to enter the transfer portal on April 6 and thanked Big Blue Nation for the support in his lone season in Lexington.

“Dear BBN Nation, I would like to thank Coach Pope, the rest of the coaching staff, all the supporting staff and the University of Kentucky as a whole for extending me the opportunity to be a part and take on the journey we embarked throughout the season,” Dioubate wrote on social media. “Thanks to everyone that showed me love & support during my time here. All love and nothing but love.”

That parting message led to his commitment shortly after, going with a third SEC program in four seasons. Where will that be? Dioubate will be going to Baton Rouge to play for first-year coach Will Wade at LSU.

Dioubate started his career at Alabama, playing two years for Nate Oats in Tuscaloosa, averaging 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds as a sophomore before entering his name in the transfer portal for the first time. That led to the most productive season of his career, averaging 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest with 10 starts in 31 appearances.

He had 11 double-figure outings as a junior, including two of 20-plus and a pair of double-doubles. His best outings came in the team’s 72-60 win vs. Indiana (14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) and the 89-84 overtime victory vs. Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament (17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks).

“He brings so much intensity and physicality and brings so much to our team,” Mark Pope said of Dioubate following the Santa Clara win. “In a lot of ways, he has been the defensive emotional heart and soul of our group. When he’s great, we are great almost without fail. He bears a big burden on our team. Lucky he is with us.”

Now, he’ll be Callin’ Baton Rouge as a guaranteed opponent for Pope and the Wildcats in 2026-27.

Best of luck, Mo D — except against Kentucky.