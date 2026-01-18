Mo Dioubate's toughness helped Kentucky come back to beat Tennessee

As Kentucky has searched for its identity in recent weeks, it was starting to look like Mo Dioubate was the odd man out. Dioubate averaged two points in 12.5 minutes in the wins over Mississippi State and LSU, with Andrija Jelavic taking his place in the starting lineup in Baton Rouge. Jelavic started again for Kentucky at Tennessee, but Dioubate came off the bench to help the Cats come back from 17 down to beat the Vols 80-78, the biggest win of the season.

Dioubate finished with 10 points and a team-high six boards in the win, Kentucky’s fourth straight in Knoxville. Eight of those points came in the second half. He was just 4-11 from the field, but led the team in plus/minus efficiency, with a +16. Kentucky struggled with Tennessee’s physicality early on, Jaylen Carey owning the matchup with Malachi Moreno. That’s Mo D.’s music. Dioubate came in and infused Kentucky with some much-needed toughness on both ends, grabbing four offensive rebounds.

“Mo Dioubate, man,” Mark Pope said at his postgame press conference, pausing to collect his emotions. “I can’t tell you, like, I’m so proud of him. Tonight, he just wanted to be him. He wanted to be the greatness that Mo Dioubate is. We’ve talked about it over the course of the year, but when guys love themselves, when they love what they bring, that’s special and magical to this game, then they’re great. He was great tonight. He was unbelievable. His impact on the game was way bigger than his line.”

Dioubate joined Goose Givens on the postgame radio show and opened up a little bit on what the past few weeks have been like, specifically how he’s moved past not being in the starting lineup to try and help his team win.

“You’ve just got to be a team player to begin with. There’s a lot of adversity, playing at this level or any level, but you’ve got to do what’s best for your team. Do what you do good trying to do it better than anybody else, and other opportunities are going to present themselves when you do that. So just be the team player, and whatever you can do to help your team win, do that, and everything else is going to fall in line with you.”

Dioubate was just one example of that for Kentucky today in Knoxville. Jasper Johnson stepped up and played a key role at point guard in the first half. After a rough start, Malachi Moreno played with more physicality in the second half, thanks in part to a pep talk from Diobuate.

“I talked to Malachi at halftime. I told him, like, he’s way better than he’s showing right now. We know the kind of team Tennessee is. They play physical, so we have to match their physicality and do even more, so I brought some energy to that. I got some of the guys going. We just got a roll in the second half. We know what time it was.”

The win at LSU kept the wheels on the season. This one could be even bigger when it comes to really turning things around, a Quad 1A win that could push the Cats safely off the NCAA Tournament bubble. From here, Kentucky returns home to host Texas and Ole Miss, both winnable games. Dioubate knows how important it is to carry the momentum from Knoxville back to Lexington.

“Ones like this are very important to us. It’s harder to win these games than to win a home game, and it just helps us stay connected as a team, because there’s a lot of adversity that goes on throughout the games. There are a lot of moments where you feel like it’s getting hard. You question yourself, like, are we gonna win? But we all have the same mindset in this game. We didn’t give up. We played together and stayed connected throughout the whole time, and that just helped our confidence in the game, the mentality of not giving up.”

Kentucky’s still got stuff to figure out, starting with those big first-half deficits, but Dioubate accepting his role is a big step. Maybe that’s why Mark Pope compared him to Steph Curry during his conversation with Tom Leach.

“Mo’s toughness is a priceless gift,” Pope said. “It’s equivalent to Steph Curry having the greatest stroke in the world, in the sense that his toughness makes him special, just like a guy that Koby Brea makes threes makes him special. And when he embraces his toughness, he changes the whole complexion of the game. And he did that for us tonight.”

