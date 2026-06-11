Mo Williams already 'really special' and 'difference-maker' for Mark Pope at Kentucky

On paper, Mo Williams‘ addition to Mark Pope‘s Kentucky staff made all of the sense in the world. The Wildcats were facing recruiting issues and needed a relatable voice in the room to connect with the program’s top targets in the portal and out of high school, as well as their families. How about someone who has been there and done that at the sport’s highest level, playing in the NBA for 13 seasons for seven different franchises en route to 11K career points and 4K assists as an All-Star and world champion?

Williams had the obvious credentials, but would he give up life as a head coach at Jackson State to become an assistant under Pope in Lexington? Considering the unlimited resources and platform — along with the opportunity to coach his son, four-star guard Mason Williams, in college — the choice was surprisingly easy.

“That was my decision, to leave a head coach opportunity to come and be an assistant coach at Kentucky to build something special,” he said of his move to UK. “To have an opportunity to win a national championship, which we have all the resources in the world to accomplish those goals.”

The early returns? Overwhelmingly positive. Just about every recruit mentions the newest assistant by name and Pope’s first-ever five-star commitment singled out Williams’ impact in getting it across the finish line.

“The closer, Mo Williams, comes in. He’s the closer. He shut the door,” Ryan Hampton’s father, Rod, told KSR+. “He’s like, ‘Man, we need you here.’”

Pope couldn’t agree more with that assessment, calling Williams a game-changing addition this offseason, someone capable of taking Kentucky’s recruiting to another level.

This is his first high-major coaching opportunity after previous stops as an assistant at Cal State Northridge (2018-20), then as head coach at Alabama State (2020-22) and Jackson State (2022-2026). Now he gets to prove himself at the winningest program in the history of college basketball — right where he belongs.

“Mo, he’s really special,” Pope told the UK Sports Network. “He is an NBA All-Star, he is an NBA world champion. He had such a prolific career. He’s gone through this coaching world the hard way. His first job as a former NBA champion and All-Star was an assistant coaching job at Cal State Northridge — which tells you everything you need to know about Mo. He’s as humble as the day is long.

“He took two really hard head coaching jobs, was running an AAU program, is connected to everybody, beloved by everybody.”

Williams has only been on staff for a few months, but his impact is already being felt — and Pope believes he’s only scratching the surface of what he can be as a coach.

Fortunately for us, that will be in Lexington for the foreseeable future.

“He just comes with an intensity and humility and a relentlessness to his work that reverberates through our whole staff and our entire organization,” Pope said of Williams. “He’s going to be a difference-maker for us, for sure.”