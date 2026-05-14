Mo Williams believes Kentucky is 'absolutely' loaded up -- with 'a couple more spots to fill'

New Kentucky assistant coach Mo Williams already acknowledged the Wildcats’ backcourt is one the program is proud of — and he’d know as a former NBA All-Star and world champion guard himself. Scoring over 10K points in 800-plus games played, it’s probably best to listen when he speaks about the team’s additions of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins at the one and two, respectively.

“I think they mirror each other,” Williams said on the UK Sports Network last week. “I mean, you can’t find a better fit. Two different guys. Zoom is more what we call bully ball. Like, he’ll put that shoulder into you. He’ll get downhill. Alex is more shifty. He’s more shifty, more length.

“But both of those guys are really, really terrific. We’re going to ask those guys to do a lot for us this year, so we’re excited about our vision for how they can play together. Both of them can do a lot of things with the ball, without the ball. It’ll be tough on opposing teams, how they’re going to, you know, obviously game plan to guard those two.”

Now, he’s doubling down on that confidence, not only with the guards, but across the board. In an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back, Williams told fellow NBA and SEC alum Chandler Parsons that this team has the goods.

He was specifically asked by the former Gator whether the Wildcats were ‘loaded up for this year.’ The new UK assistant’s response?

“Absolutely,” he said, adding, “I mean, obviously we still got a couple more spots to fill.”

That led to his transition to Kentucky from Jackson State — an HBCU — as a head coach. He addressed the elephant in the room, many wondering why someone would voluntarily give up their status leading their own program to take a demotion as an assistant.

It’s because of the ceiling and chase for national championship dreams. He took this job specifically because he believed he could do it at the highest level, even if it’s on the second or third seat next to Mark Pope.

“For me, I was a head coach for the last six years. Being a head coach, you’re able to run your program, you’re able to recruit. Now I was at an HBCU, so I paid it forward. Just being in that space, having a name and being in that space, a lot of guys don’t do that. So I’m grateful for that,” Williams said. “But at the same time, we’re competitive and we want to be in a position to compete for a national championship.

“So for me, that was my decision to leave a head coach opportunity to come and be an assistant coach at Kentucky to build something special, to have an opportunity to win a national championship, which we have all the resources in the world to accomplish those goals.”

Now, though, he’ll be able to use his connections and voice as a former NBA All-Star to recruit All-Star talent to Kentucky — right where it belongs. He wants to go into living rooms and get dudes.

That’s why he made the move.

“It’s going out and doing what I do best. I’m able to go out and get in homes and recruit the best players and, obviously, at the end of the day, develop them and get them to the level that they want to get to,” Williams continued. “And ultimately, that’s to play at the level we played at for a number of years.”

Mo Williams says Kentucky basketball will "absolutely" be loaded this season 👀🔥



"I became an assistant coach at Kentucky to build something special and have an opportunity to win a national championship." 🏆@mowilliams | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/FQsRV18gZ3 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 14, 2026

Big Blue Nation will certainly love the sound of that.

Go get some dudes, Coach Mo.