Mo Williams' contract details have been released

Mo Williams is officially a Kentucky Wildcat, agreeing to terms with the winningest program in college basketball history, followed by the school announcing the hire on April 13.

“Mo brings a level of toughness, experience and authenticity that our players will immediately connect with,” Mark Pope said. “He’s been where they want to go, and he understands what it takes to get there. Beyond that, he’s a teacher of the game and a hard-nose competitor. I’m excited to have him and can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on our program.”

“I am excited to be joining the Big Blue Nation family,” Williams added. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity and I’m extremely grateful.”

Now, those contract details have been released, as reported by the Herald-Leader.

The former NBA All-Star and world champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers has agreed to a two-year deal worth $500,000 per season at Kentucky, running through the 2027-28 season. The term sheet was signed by current UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart.

According to the Herald-Leader, Williams also has postseason bonuses built into his contract, set to receive $20,000 for a Sweet 16, $30,000 for an Elite Eight, $50,000 for a Final Four and $100,000 for a national championship with the Wildcats. There are also league bonuses, as well, set to earn $30,000 for a regular season championship and $20,000 for an SEC Tournament title.

He would reportedly owe $800,000 if he chooses to terminate his contract before December 1, 2026.

The deal officially lists him as an assistant coach on Pope’s staff, filling the vacancy left by Jason Hart’s move to SMU. Alvin Brooks III’s role as associate head coach remains open after his contract was not renewed and he departed for NC State. The latter made $825,000 this past season while the former earned $525,000.

Williams will be joined by his son, four-star point guard Mason Williams, in Lexington. The newest assistant comes to Kentucky following four seasons as the head coach at Jackson State. He previously had a successful 13-year NBA playing career, averaging 13.2 points and 4.9 assists over 818 total games.

He was on Cleveland’s 2016 championship roster alongside LeBron James. Now, a decade later, he’s joining Kentucky’s chase for a title.