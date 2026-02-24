Monday Night Kentucky FB Recruiting Notes for the UK Fans of the Day

The Kentucky football team is busy in the weight room, while a few former Cats are preparing for the NFL Combine in Indy. Will Stein‘s coaching staff can’t currently host recruits, but they’re on the phones setting up visits. Here are a few developments from the recruiting trail.

Former Syracuse Commits in Focus

Fran Brown built his reputation as an excellent recruiter at Georgia and immediately sent a shock to the ACC’s system by winning 10 games in his first season as the Syracuse head coach. The Orange quickly lost all of that momentum with a 3-9 campaign in 2025.

Before that goodwill eroded, they picked up quite a few early commitments who are now looking elsewhere. Ohio safety Tristin Hughes recently backed off his pledge. The No. 248 player in the country has official visits lined up to Kentucky and Louisville.

Another former Cuse commit recently jumped on our radar. Davion Crumitie, a three-star athlete from Tallahassee, shared on social media that he will officially visit Kentucky June 12-14. Last fall, he caught 73 passes for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns. West Virginia and Louisville are also in the mix for the track star who is the fastest 60-meter sprinter in Florida.

Another Quarterback to Monitor

If it feels like Kentucky is recruiting every top-notch quarterback in the country, you’re not wrong. Davin Davidson is one of the fastest risers in the 2027 class, recently jumping up to No. 120 in the Rivals300. Florida and Miami appear to be the top suitors for the Sunshine State product, but the Kentucky coaching staff’s resume has the Wildcats in the mix.

“With Coach Stein and Coach Sloan, they’ve had four Heisman finalists in the last five years,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They know quarterbacks, and it’s an offense I could see myself in. I feel like they could really develop me.”

Kentucky Makes the Cut for 4-Star EDGE

Kentucky is recruiting a couple of talented defensive players from Indianapolis. On Monday, Jayce Brewer trimmed his list to six, and the Wildcats made the cut, along with Indiana, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, and Purdue. Steve Wiltfong logged an RPM for Indiana to land the four-star EDGE, but Brewer has an official visit to Lexington scheduled for June 5.

